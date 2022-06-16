Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Replaced Mid-Set After Aggravating Injury

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was replaced midway through the band’s opening performance of the Stadium Tour, reportedly because he was still suffering lingering pain after recently breaking four ribs.

The set started as expected, with Motley Crue opening with an emphatic rendition of “Wild Side.” The group rocked through four further songs – including classic hits “Shout at the Devil” and “Too Fast For Love” – before Lee vacated his seat behind the kit and addressed the crowd.

"We did it! You did it, we did it, we're fucking here!" Lee told the crowd, celebrating that the Stadium Tour was finally underway following multiple postponements. "Okay, anyway, what I've got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I fuckin' broke not one, not two, not three, but four fuckin' ribs right here," he said, pointing to his right side.

"I wish I had a fuckin' badass story like me and Connor McGregor fuckin' scrapping out in some fuckin' bar or something, but I don't," Lee continued, before introducing his replacement for the rest of the evening, session drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie).

Before leaving the stage, Lee revealed that he'd been told not to perform at all. "The doctors told me, 'No playing, bro. No playing.' And I was like, 'Are you fucking high, bro? We've got a fucking tour to do!' So anyway, I ain't sitting out for shit. My boy's gonna help me out here and I'll see you guys later. On with the goddamn show."

