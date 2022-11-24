Tommy Lee Launches NSFW Video for Manic Track ‘Bouncy Castle’

Ever since Tommy Lee shared a nude selfie, it seems that he’s been determined to celebrate the wild-abandon attitude of his youth. The release of a NSFW video for his manic new track “Bouncy Castle” fits that theory rather well.

Animated by director Smearballs, the promo features various incarnations of the Motley Crue drummer involved in an uncounted range of strange acts. It begins with a hotel room door opening. Inside we see a headless Lee crawling towards us, another one wearing several dildos on his head smashing a TV, and another being consumed by a fireplace with teeth, before the focus turns to an Lee behind a kit with boobs in the bass drums. There’s a winged devil, an actual snake coming out of Lee’s trousers, and another version of the drummer being jumped on until he vomits – perhaps the title character.

Since it’s labeled as age-restricted material, it can’t be embedded and can only be viewed on the YouTube platform itself.

Meanwhile, the six-minute track is equally overwhelming: a drum’n’bass composition containing distorted vocals and techno effects. As if he’d explained himself fully, Lee said via social media: “Me n Smearballs fucked this Bouncy Castle up! Our collabo feat. me and [Smearballs’ wife] Brittany Furlan. Cue the nipple police.”

The release demonstrates – if evidence were needed – that Lee remains unrepentant about the controversy he caused by sharing his own nude pic, joining the OnlyFans platform, and then criticizing a man who attended one of Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour shows and complained about the amount of nudity he’d witnessed. “Complaining about seeing tits at a Motley Crue concert is like complaining about seeing cheesecake at a cheesecake factory,” Lee said. “[W]hat the fuck do you expect to see at a Motley Crue concert, dude? We’ve been doing this for fuckin’ ever.” He added: “The world is too soft! Been doing this shit for years… Motley Crue concerts aren’t PG and never have been!”