Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris paid tribute to the late Tom Petty at the Grammy Awards tonight.

The country artists covered Petty's "Wildflowers" at the start of the ceremony's look back at the other artists who died the past year, including Gregg Allman, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell and Fats Domino.

Lorde was reportedly scheduled to take part in the tribute but dropped out, supposedly because she was the only artist to be nominated for the coveted Album of the Year who wasn't asked to perform one of her songs solo at the ceremony. The 21-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter was apparently supposed to sing Petty's "American Girl."

Petty died in October of a cardiac arrest brought on by an accidental overdose of pain medication. He had recently completed a 40th-anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers, but had played the entire run with a fractured hip.

Grammy awards were handed out throughout the day. The Rolling Stones' 2016 blues album, Blue & Lonesome, won a Grammy for the Best Traditional Blues Album. The Foo Fighters also won, in the Best Rock Song category, for "Run." Randy Newman's "Putin" won for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, and Leonard Cohen's "You Want It Darker" earned a Grammy for Best Rock Performance.

Most other classic rockers were shut out, including Metallica, who lost Best Rock Album to War on Drugs' A Deeper Understanding. Gregg Allman was nominated for Best Americana Roots Song ("My Only True Friend") and Best Americana Album (Southern Blood), but lost to Jason Isbell, whose song "If We Were Vampires" and album The Nashville Sound were the big winners. The audiobook of Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run lost out to Carrie Fisher's The Princess Diaries in the Best Spoken Word Album category.

