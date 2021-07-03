Watch Lyric Video for Tom Petty’s New ‘105 Degrees’

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ previously unreleased song “105 Degrees” has been launched, complete with a lyric video, which is available below.

The track appears on new album Angel Dream, which is a remake of Petty’s 1996 soundtrack LP for the movie She’s the One. It’s one of two songs that represent the last unheard parts of his Wildflowers project.

“To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of She’s The One, the album has been re-imagined as Angel Dream,” Petty’s estate said in a statement. “The original release of She’s The One included several songs that were written during the Wildflowers period, but were not selected for inclusion on that album. The recent release of Wildflowers and All The Rest included these songs, and therefore they are not duplicated here. In their place, four previously unreleased songs (also written during this period) are added to this album: two Petty original songs (‘105 Degrees’ and ‘One of Life’s Little Mysteries’), a cover of JJ Cale’s ‘Thirteen Days,’ and the Petty- penned instrumental ‘French Disconnection.’

“Additionally, the album features an extended version of ‘Supernatural Radio.’ All tracks have been remixed by Ryan Ulyate and remastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering. Brand new cover art was commissioned to emphasize the album as a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release, rather than a soundtrack album.”

The album is available now.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - ‘105 Degrees’

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - ‘Angel Dream’ Track List

1. “Angel Dream” (No. 2)

2. “Grew Up Fast”

3. “Change The Locks” (Lucinda Williams cover)

4. “Zero From Outer Space”

5. “Asshole” (Beck cover)

6. “One of Life’s Little Mysteries”

7. “Walls (No. 3)”

8. “Thirteen Days” (JJ Cale cover)

9. “105 Degrees”

10. “Climb That Hill”

11. “Supernatural Radio” (extended version)

12. “French Disconnection”