Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson Recuperating After Open-Heart Surgery

Cheap Trick bassist Tom Petersson is currently recovering after having open-heart surgery.

"You may have noticed that I was sitting down during Stephen Colbert’s Late Show performance last night," the musician wrote on the band's Facebook, referencing their late night version of new song "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll."

"I had to have open-heart surgery a month ago and am under doctor’s orders to take it easy," he added. "I’m currently recuperating and slowly but surely getting stronger every day. Can’t wait to get back to see all of you again soon."

You can watch the Late Show spot below.

"Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll" highlights Cheap Trick's newly issued LP, In Another World. The 13-track album, which follows 2017's Christmas Christmas, also features lead single "Light Up the Fire" and a previously released cover of John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth" (featuring former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones).

Cheap Trick recently announced a round of new and rerouted tour dates. They're currently set to launch in Australia in late April, with a North American leg starting in July.

“This band is held together by music," singer Robin Zander said recently. "It’s the super-glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

See Cheap Trick Among Rock’s Most Underrated Albums