Watch Timothee Chalamet Perform Bob Dylan Songs on ‘SNL’

Timothee Chalamet appeared as both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing three songs by Bob Dylan.

Chalamet, who recently portrayed Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, offered up his versions of "Outlaw Blues" from 1965's Bringing It All Back Home, "Three Angels" from 1970's New Morning and "Tomorrow Is a Long Time," which did not appear on a normal studio album but on 1971's Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits Vol. II. James Blake, the English singer-songwriter and record producer, was among Chalamet's backing band on keyboards.

You can watch the performance below.

When Chalamet was recently asked about his favorite Dylan song, he initially didn't name one. "Man, I couldn't tell you, it changes everyday," he said before relenting. "Today, I don't know if I could do it, but just today — and it might change tomorrow — I would say 'Outlaw Blues.'"

'A Complete Unknown' at the Oscars

Chalamet has another important public appearance coming up: the Oscars on March 2. A Complete Unknown is nominated for eight awards, including Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Chalamet), Actress in a Supporting Role (Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez), Actor in a Supporting Role (Edward Norton as Pete Seeger), Director (James Mangold) and more.

As for the real life Dylan, he has just one concert date scheduled for 2025, which will take place on March 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

