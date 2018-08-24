Listen to Thom Yorke’s Debut as Film Composer

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke’s debut as a film composer can be heard in the trailer for the remake of the horror movie Suspiria.

The film stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Grace Moretz and tells the story of a dance student who begins to realize that her school plays host to a coven of witches.

Variety reported that Amazon Studios had first revealed “gruesome” footage at a convention in April. “The scene featured Johnson as she practices ballet," it noted. "But with each pirouette, a dancer in another studio is literally ripped apart, descending into a mess of broken bones, urine, spittle and blood.”

You can watch the far less graphic – but still evocative – trailer featuring Yorke's score below.

Yorke – whose bandmate Jonny Greenwood is an established soundtrack composer – discussed his role in the movie last year, noting that “it’s absolutely terrifying. It’s hard because I’m way out of my comfort zone, and I can’t read music so it’s not like I’m writing for orchestra. I’m building it all myself. I watched Blade Runner twice at the weekend. ‘Oh, that sound, I could do something like that, that’s quite easy. I’ll rip that bit off there and that bit there and I’ll be fine.'”

The frontman noted that scoring a horror film usually "involves orchestras, these specific things. But Luca [Guadagnino], the director, and Walter [Fasano], the editor, are very much, like, find your own path with it. ... I just have to find a way into it."

Suspiria -- a remake of Dario Argento's classic 1977 movie -- opens in New York and Los Angeles on Oct. 26 before a nationwide launch on Nov. 2. Yorke recently confirmed a solo tour of the U.S. staring on Nov. 23 and running until Dec. 22.