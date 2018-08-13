Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Announces Solo Tour

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will embark on a tour of the United States this fall, playing material from his solo albums The Eraser and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, as well as from the sole Atoms for Peace record, Amok.

The 19-date trek will start Nov. 23 at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory. Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday. Check Yorke’s schedule page for more details.

Yorke will be joined by his producer and partner in Atoms for Peace, Nigel Godrich, as well as visual artist Tarik Barri. Cellist Oliver Coates will open each show.

Watch Atoms for Peace Perform “Black Swan/Stuck Together Pieces”

Yorke, Godrich and Barri have toured together previously, first in 2014 and throughout 2015, in support of Yorke’s solo record Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. When the album was reissued in December 2017, the trio went out again, headlining theaters in Los Angeles and Oakland and appearing at a festival show in Houston.

Yorke just finished a North American tour with Radiohead earlier this month.

You can see the dates for his solo shows below.

Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri 2018 Tour

11/23 — Philadelphia, PA — Electric Factory

11/24 — Boston, MA — Wang Theatre—Boch Center

11/26 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

11/27 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

11/30 — Washington, DC — John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts

12/1 — Cleveland, OH — Keybank State Theatre

12/2 — Detroit, MI — Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre

12/4 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

12/5 — Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater

12/6 — Minneapolis, MN — Northrop at the University of Minnesota

12/8 — Saint Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre

12/9 — Kansas City, MO — Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

12/11 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre

12/13 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union

12/15 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory, North Park

12/19 — Los Angeles, CA — Orpheum Theatre

12/20 — Los Angeles, CA — Orpheum Theatre

12/22 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan