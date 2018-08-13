Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Announces Solo Tour
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will embark on a tour of the United States this fall, playing material from his solo albums The Eraser and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, as well as from the sole Atoms for Peace record, Amok.
The 19-date trek will start Nov. 23 at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory. Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday. Check Yorke’s schedule page for more details.
Yorke will be joined by his producer and partner in Atoms for Peace, Nigel Godrich, as well as visual artist Tarik Barri. Cellist Oliver Coates will open each show.
Watch Atoms for Peace Perform “Black Swan/Stuck Together Pieces”
Yorke, Godrich and Barri have toured together previously, first in 2014 and throughout 2015, in support of Yorke’s solo record Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. When the album was reissued in December 2017, the trio went out again, headlining theaters in Los Angeles and Oakland and appearing at a festival show in Houston.
Yorke just finished a North American tour with Radiohead earlier this month.
You can see the dates for his solo shows below.
Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri 2018 Tour
11/23 — Philadelphia, PA — Electric Factory
11/24 — Boston, MA — Wang Theatre—Boch Center
11/26 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre
11/27 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre
11/30 — Washington, DC — John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts
12/1 — Cleveland, OH — Keybank State Theatre
12/2 — Detroit, MI — Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre
12/4 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre
12/5 — Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater
12/6 — Minneapolis, MN — Northrop at the University of Minnesota
12/8 — Saint Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre
12/9 — Kansas City, MO — Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
12/11 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre
12/13 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union
12/15 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/17 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory, North Park
12/19 — Los Angeles, CA — Orpheum Theatre
12/20 — Los Angeles, CA — Orpheum Theatre
12/22 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan