Ed O’Brien Uncertain Over Radiohead’s Future

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien revealed his uncertainty over whether the band will work together again.

They last toured in 2018, two years after releasing their ninth album, A Moon Shaped Pool. Since then, the members have focused on other projects, with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood having formed their group the Smile, and O’Brien launching his debut solo LP, Earth, in 2020.

When asked about Radiohead’s future, O’Brien told the Line-Up Podcast: "It might happen, but the other thing is… it might not. And does that matter?" He confirmed: "There’s no Radiohead at the moment," and added: "There’s a truth to what we do – so we’re not going to be one of those bands that gets together for the big payday."

He continued: "The thing with Radiohead [is] we could do something in a couple years. We might not… it has to be five people going, 'I really want to do this again with you.' And I think at the moment, because we’ve done it for so long, we’re all reaching out and having different experiences. And that should be allowed, and that should be encouraged."

He confirmed there was no bad blood between the members, noting: "We love one another. We’re brothers. We probably will play together. It could be that it doesn’t happen. I’m sure it will do. I’m almost certain that it will do. But you’ve got to also be able to be fine with it not happening again."

Radiohead have retained the same lineup since forming in 1985. The British outfit is credited with over 30 million album sales worldwide, six Grammys and four Ivor Novello awards.