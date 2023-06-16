The new Pretenders song features a string section arranged by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood.

“I Miss You Daily” appears on their upcoming album Relentless, which has been pushed back to a Sept. 15 launch. Chrissie Hynde’s group previously revealed the track “Let the Sun Come In” from the follow-up to 2020’s Hate For Sale. The new piece can be heard below.

“I met Jonny a couple of times, and we’re obviously big fans of him because he’s done some incredible music over the years," Hynde said in a statement. “I saw him at the Phantom Thread premiere, where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing [his music]. … We spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised. … So when the idea of getting strings on 'I Think About You Daily,' he was first choice. Legend!”

Greenwood said it's “a genuine honor to score strings for Chrissie. The arrangement wrote itself because of that voice. She’s one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording.”

Hynde has said she was very intentional in selecting Relentless as an album title: “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word – and I liked the definition: ‘Showing no abatement of intensity.’ It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

The Pretenders have a run of shows across Europe ahead, along with guest spots on Guns N’ Roses’ world tour on select dates. Their North American appearances start in August.