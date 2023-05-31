Alice in Chains and Pretenders to Join Guns N’ Roses Tour
Alice in Chains and the Pretenders will appear as special guests on Guns N' Roses' upcoming North American tour.
Carrie Underwood, the Warning and Dirty Honey are also scheduled as support along the way. Since announcing their world tour earlier this year, GNR has added two more shows to the North American leg: Pittsburgh and Seattle.
These are the first U.S. tour dates for the Pretenders (who are set to release a new album, Relentless, on Sept. 1) and Alice in Chains this year. The Pretenders will make their first appearance on Aug. 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, while Alice in Chains will arrive for their first date on Sept. 23 in Kansas City, Missouri.
You can view a complete list of dates, along with their respective support artists, below.
More information on tickets and VIP packages can be found on the Guns N' Roses website.
Guns N' Roses, 2023 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders
Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders
Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park with The Pretenders
Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park with The Pretenders
Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field with The Pretenders
Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey
Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre with The Pretenders
Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey
Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium with The Pretenders
Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live with The Warning
Sept. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Midtown Music Festival
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome with Alice in Chains
Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains
Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains
Oct. 6 - Indio, CA @ Power Trip Festival
Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field with Alice in Chains
Oct. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place with Alice in Chains