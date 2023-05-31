Alice in Chains and Pretenders to Join Guns N’ Roses Tour

Alice in Chains and the Pretenders will appear as special guests on Guns N' Roses' upcoming North American tour.

Carrie Underwood, the Warning and Dirty Honey are also scheduled as support along the way. Since announcing their world tour earlier this year, GNR has added two more shows to the North American leg: Pittsburgh and Seattle.

These are the first U.S. tour dates for the Pretenders (who are set to release a new album, Relentless, on Sept. 1) and Alice in Chains this year. The Pretenders will make their first appearance on Aug. 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, while Alice in Chains will arrive for their first date on Sept. 23 in Kansas City, Missouri.

You can view a complete list of dates, along with their respective support artists, below.

More information on tickets and VIP packages can be found on the Guns N' Roses website.

Guns N' Roses, 2023 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders

Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park with The Pretenders

Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park with The Pretenders

Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live with The Warning

Sept. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Midtown Music Festival

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome with Alice in Chains

Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

Oct. 6 - Indio, CA @ Power Trip Festival

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field with Alice in Chains

Oct. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place with Alice in Chains