Hear New Song by Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s the Smile

The Smile, a new trio that includes Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, have released their debut song, "You Will Never Work in Television Again."

This is the track's first official release, but fans may recognize it from the band’s inaugural public performance last year during the Glastonbury livestream Live at Worthy Farm, which featured other new songs by the group, too.

You can listen to "You Will Never Work in Television Again" below.

According to Nigel Godrich, who has produced every Radiohead albums since 1997's OK Computer as well as most of Yorke's solo work, a full LP has been completed. And despite the sound of the new single, he insisted the album is decidedly not a rock one.

“It’s an interesting juxtaposition of things," he told Stereogum in July. "But it does make sense. It will make sense.” A recent tweet from the Smile's official account stated that the album is "at the track-listing stage (6,227,020,800 possible song orders)."

In addition to singer Yorke and guitarist Greenwood, the Smile also includes Tom Skinner, a member of the British jazz group Sons of Kemet. "[He's] a great musician and a great guy," Godrich noted. "I sort of smile to myself, because I can see he’s going to get a lot of attention.”

The Smile have also announced three consecutive live shows that will all take place within 24 hours at the Magazine London on Jan. 29 and 30. According to a press release, the band will perform "to a seated audience in the round," with the performances broadcast in real time via livestream. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased on the band's website.