Frontman Thom Yorke has confirmed he won't be on hand when Radiohead are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year. Instead, he'll be in France, where a piece York composed is set to premiere on April 7 at the Philharmonie de Paris.

That's nine days after Radiohead will be honored by the Rock Hall in New York, but in truth, Yorke has always seemed distinctly unimpressed by the whole thing.

"The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, we've always been very blasé about that stuff," Yorke told Variety. "So, we don't want to offend anyone. We just think that we just don't quite understand it. We've had it explained to us, so it's cool. But we don't really understand it as English people. I think our problem is essentially that every awards ceremony in the U.K. stinks. We grew up with the BRITs, which is like this sort of drunken car crash that you don't want to get involved with. So, yeah, we don't really know what to make of it."

Meanwhile, Yorke's track "Suspirium" has been short-listed for a best original song nod at this year's Oscars – and, this time, he seems far more interested. “I mean, I hope it gets nominated," Yorke noted. "That would be great, because it was a year and a half in my life, and I worked bloody hard on it. So, you know, sometimes it's nice to be recognized. Sometimes, if you understand what it means."

Radiohead will be honored with Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music and others as part of the Rock Hall's Class of 2019 on March 29 at the Barclays Center. Yorke's song was used in both the opening and closing of the horror-film remake Suspiria.

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