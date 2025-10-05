The Who pulled out all the stops for their 10th annual Backyard Concert on Friday in support of Teen Cancer America and the UCLA Health Center, briefly sharing the stage with Eddie Vedder and performing alongside the Doobie Brothers, John Fogerty, Def Leppard, Peter Frampton and Cheap Trick.

You can see all of the set lists from the star-studded event below.

The Backyard Concert took place in Los Angeles just two days after the Who played the final show of their North American farewell tour in Thousand Palms, California. Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and Co. delivered a seven-song set featuring classics such as "I Can't Explain," "Who Are You," "Won't Get Fooled Again" and a Vedder-assisted rendition of "The Kids Are Alright."

Vedder had another cameo during Fogerty's six-song set, joining the ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival bandleader for a rousing performance of "Fortunate Son."

It was also a historic evening for Def Leppard, who performed their first all-acoustic show since 1995, according to setlist.fm. "Good times at the Who's 2025 Backyard Concert," the English rockers wrote on social media. "Thanks for having us, it was an honor to be a part of the event."

Television host and former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield posted about the show on his social media, calling it "the greatest backyard concert ever."

What Will the Who Do Now That Their Farewell Tour Is Over?

It's anyone's guess whether the Who will actually retire from the road now that they've completed The Song Is Over farewell tour, but their farewell speeches at Wednesday's concert had an air of finality to them.

"I suppose, you know, it's goodbye," Townshend told the crowd at Thousand Palms' Acrisure Arena. "That's what it is. To what we know as the Who, it's goodbye. What Roger and I will get up to next, who knows? If we last any longer, I'm sure we'll get up to all kinds of mischief. We'll do stuff together, I'm sure sharing some stuff, all kinds bits and pieces. But for this kind of thing, it's goodbye. And you were last!"

The Who's 10th Annual Backyard Concert – Oct. 3, 2025, Los Angeles Set Lists

Cheap Trick

1. "Dream Police"

2. "Stiff Competition"

3. "I Want You to Want Me"

4. "Surrender"

Peter Frampton

1. "Show Me the Way"

2. "Do You Feel Like We Do"

3. "Baby, I Love Your Way"

The Who

1. "I Can't Explain:

2. "Who Are You"

3. "I Can See for Miles"

4. "You Better You Bet"

5. "The Kids Are Alright" (with Eddie Vedder)

6. "Won't Get Fooled Again"

7. "Baba O'Riley"

Def Leppard (acoustic)

1. "Armageddon It"

2. "Hysteria"

3. "This Guitar"

4. "Two Steps Behind"

5. "Pour Some Sugar on Me"

John Fogerty

1. "Bad Moon Rising"

2. "Joy of My Life"

3. "Down on the Corner"

4. "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?"

5. "Fortunate Son" (with Eddie Vedder)

6. "Proud Mary"

The Doobie Brothers

1. "Long Train Runnin'"

2. "China Grove"

3. "Black Water"

4. "Takin' It to the Streets"

5. "Listen to the Music"