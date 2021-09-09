Watch the Darkness Weep Through ‘Nobody Can See Me Cry’ Video

The Darkness released a video for their song “Nobody Can See Me Cry,” in which the band members are seen weeping throughout the performance.

The track is taken from the British band’s upcoming album Motorheart, which will be released on Nov. 19. Describing the single as “devastating,” singer Justin Hawkins noted, “I yearn to be seen. On this I’ll settle for being heard. Listen to this song, it’s brilliant. I should know, I sang it."

You can watch the video below.

When the Darkness announced their seventh album, they said in a statement: “Drop the needle anywhere on Motorheart and be instantly transported from this moaning and weeping vale of tears to Elysian fields of rock where all hands are raised. The drinks – just as in the Club Tropicana of yore – are free, and everyone wears a pleasingly salacious grin. Does it rock? Is the sun hot? Has your partner’s touch grown cold? The Darkness are the Orwellian boot stamping on the flaccid face of limp rock, forever!”

Last month the band released the LP’s title track. “’Motorheart’ rocks harder than anything we’ve done before," Hawkins said at the time. "It makes me happy and proud to crank it up, and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations.” He hailed his brother, guitarist and producer Dan, for his “awesome” work, noting, "It’ll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy.”