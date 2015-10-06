When George Harrison Finally Got the A-Side of a Beatles Single

It may have taken seven years of making records, but with the release of "Something" on Oct. 6, 1969, George Harrison finally had a composition on the A-side of a Beatles single.

If someone with the songwriting talents of Harrison had been in any other band, it might have been a different story. But when you've got John Lennon and Paul McCartney on hand, it's no wonder it took so long for Harrison to get his due on the A-side.

A year earlier, Harrison's "The Inner Light" was released as the B-side to McCartney's "Lady Madonna."

"Something" was not only one of the strongest songs on the Abbey Road album, it was also one of the Beatles' finest love songs, period. In fact, it may be one of the most perfect love songs ever written. Originally composed with Ray Charles in mind and later offered to Joe Cocker, Harrison ultimately decided it should be a Fab Four recording.

Watch the Beatles' 'Something' Video

The song was released as a double A-side with "Come Together" on the other side. The record hit No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 4 in the U.K., then became ubiquitous. According to Bruce Spizer's book The Beatles on Apple Records, "Something" is the second most recorded Beatles song, right behind "Yesterday."

Countless versions are out there, including one by Frank Sinatra, who called it "the greatest love song of the past 50 years," but erroneously referred to the track as his favorite Lennon/McCartney composition.

