Ted Nugent Announces Summer 2025 Concert Schedule

Ted Nugent will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his guitar anthem "Stranglehold" with a series of concerts in Michigan and Texas this spring and summer.

You can see Nugent's current tour schedule below.

The Motor City Madman concluded his Adios Mofos farewell tour in 2023, but told UCR at the time that he would still perform live as long as he could avoid staying in hotels, which he likens to jails.

"My life revolves around my wife, my kids, my grandkids and my dogs," he explained. "I will never leave home to do a tour now. I can do gigs, if I can hub out of my Michigan cabin, which could include Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan – and maybe eventually, Ontario again. But I’m never going to go on another 'tour' tour." Nugent also owns a home in Texas, which should help with the April and May dates.

Read More: Ted Nugent Says Unreleased Damn Yankees Album Had 'Great Moments'

In a 2024 interview, Nugent revealed that his label wanted to keep "Stranglehold" off his 1975 debut album, expressing concern over its eight-minute length and unconventional, guitar solo-heavy structure. "I said, ‘I love you guys, but that’s insane!," recalled Nugent. "Since when is there a rule: ‘A song has to have a chorus’? It doesn’t have to have a chorus. It’s a movement, it’s a song. ...By the way, we have a recording session that starts in one hour. Let’s go to the studio because I have a song to record. The first one’s gonna be fucking 'Stranglehold.'"

Ted Nugent Launching Online 'Nuge Vault' in March 2025

Nugent will launch the online Nuge Vault in March. The subscription-based site will give fans access to previously unreleased concert audio and video. Or as he explains it, "Nearly six decades of never-before-seen and never-before-heard Nugified treasures are finally unlocked!" You can learn more at NugeVault.com.

Ted Nugent 2025 Concert Schedule:

April 5: St Jo, TX - Red River Station,

April 25: Orange Grove, TX - Post OG

April 26: Cristoval, TX - Coopers Live

May 10: Buda TX - Bucks Backyard

May 17: Eldorado AK - TBA

May 24: Salado TX - Johnny's Place

Aug. 29: Ludinginton, MI - STIX

Aug. 30: Paw Paw, MI - Warner Vineyards