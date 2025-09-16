One of the best things about the music of Talking Heads is that they remain a band with a sound that's truly their own.

Ultimate Classic Rock Nights has your chance to hear how it all began with the New York group's debut album, Talking Heads: '77. One lucky winner will score a copy of the super deluxe box set from Rhino Entertainment. The expanded edition of the classic album, which arrived in Sept. 1977, features a full disc of additional outtakes and rarities, plus a recording of their final performance at CBGB's less than a month after the record was released.

Featuring over three hours of material, the set also includes a beautiful 80-page hardcover book with new liner notes from Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz & Jerry Harrison. Their recollections are bolstered by rare and unreleased photos of the band and ephemera from the era.

This limited edition box set also contains reproductions (with picture sleeves) of the four Sire Records 7”s from Talking Heads: 77 including "Love → Building on Fire / New Feeling", "Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town / I Wish You Didn’t Say That," "Psycho Killer / Psycho Killer (Acoustic)" and "Pulled Up / Don’t Worry About The Government."

For your chance to be our grand prize winner, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to UCR's daily newsletter mailing list. Additional fans will be selected to receive other Talking Heads swag. The contest ends Sept. 22, 2025 at 11:59pm EST.

Watch Talking Heads' 'Psycho Killer' Video