Sydney Sweeney Didn’t Feel Objectified in Rolling Stones Video

Sydney Sweeney rejects the idea that she was sexually objectified in the Rolling Stones’ video for the song “Angry.”

The 26-year-old actress – also known for her appearances in Euphoria and The White Lotus – says she enjoyed shooting the recent promo for the Hackney Diamonds track, even though many online comments suggested it was anti-feminist.

“I felt hot,” Sweeney tells the U.K.’s Glamour magazine. “I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it.” She continued: “One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’ I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that?”

READ MORE: 20 of Rock’s Worst Ever Videos

Repeating that she “felt good” during the shoot, she added: “All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.”

Sweeney noted that the biggest misconception about her was that she’s “a dumb blonde with big tits.” She presented a business plan to her parents at the age of 11, outlining how she’d become a successful actress, and the family believed in her so much that they moved to Los Angeles to help in the pursuit of her ambitions – and endured bankruptcy before her star began to rise.

Watch the Rolling Stones’ ‘Angry’ Video

She missed school proms because she was working on her career and she’s known for working up to 18 hours a day – an attitude the renowned workaholic Mick Jagger would almost certainly approve of.

Despite that, Sweeney said she had to live with the downside of media attention. “Well, especially when it comes to red-carpet pics and they’re like, ‘Sydney Sweeney displays bust,’ or ‘Sydney Sweeney wears a scandalous dress,’” she said.

Sydney Sweeney Says She’s Best Friends with Her Breasts

“I’m like, ‘I’m wearing the exact same dress someone else would be wearing! I just have tits.’ And if someone else is wearing it, they’d be like, ‘Oh, so sleek and so well-mannered.’ Just because I have boobs, it doesn’t change… I understand. I get it. It’s your headline. And those won’t change because then they won’t get the clicks.”

She argued: “Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them. When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller. And my mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.’ And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends. Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people.”