Before Pink Floyd conquered the world with prog- and narrative-heavy albums like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, they were a psychedelic group led by a floppy-haired singer, songwriter and guitar player whose thirst for drugs often superseded his creative impulses.

Yet Syd Barrett undeniably led the band through their early years, anchoring their first singles and debut album with a musical palette as wide-reaching as his schizophrenic mind would allow. He became increasingly unreliable while recording Pink Floyd’s second album and left before the LP was released. His descent into mental illness, which was aided by his heavy LSD dosage and became the basis of Floyd’s 1975 opus Wish You Were Here, postponed the recording of his solo debut.

Barrett, who died at age 60 in 2006, released two albums before he turned away from music for good. Our list of the Top 10 Songs by Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett chronicles the best of his short career.