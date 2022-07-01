The arrival of summer means warm weather road trips, beach excursions and temperatures that call for a dip (or several) in the pool. All of it is made doubly fun by a sizzling summer playlist.

You'll need songs to crank at full blast as you roll the windows all the way down in the car, songs to pump you up for a night out with friends, songs to play as you soak up the sun on the sand. Even songs that remind you of summers gone by can be a fun trip down memory lane.

Which one tops our list? Here's a look at Rock's 40 Best Summer Songs for your poolside pleasure, or wherever you get your summer on.

40. "Good Day Sunshine," The Beatles (1966)

Paul McCartney tosses out delectably sunny melodies with the same ease that most people tie their shoes, and he delivers one of his most gloriously upbeat tunes ever with the aptly titled "Good Day Sunshine." You can practically see curtains being thrown open and feel yourself being bathed in sunlight as the opening piano chords build and Ringo Starr's urgent snare roll gives way to those ebullient chorus harmonies. Producer George Martin's rollicking piano solo adds to the song's whimsical nature, and in a flash, "Good Day Sunshine" is over. Time to play it again. (Bryan Rolli)

39. "Suddenly Last Summer," The Motels (1983)

Some things about "Suddenly Last Summer" make their own discrete sense. For instance, Martha Davis was inspired to write this summer's end-themed song after her mother's suicide – and there's a bittersweetness as the days grow shorter toward the cyclic dying of the year. On the other hand, "Suddenly Last Summer" has nothing to do with Tennessee Williams' well-regarded play of the same name – or the subsequent film starring Elizabeth Taylor, Katharine Hepburn, and Montgomery Clift. Instead, Davis pieced it together from her own memories over a period of years. "Suddenly Last Summer" finally came together when she returned to a long-ago sighting of the last ice-cream truck of the season. (Nick DeRiso)

38. "Long Hot Summer Night," The Jimi Hendrix Experience (1968)

Set against an ambling beat from drummer Mitch Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix spools out one of his better tales about a long hot summer night – but one which found his heart deep within a “cold, cold winter storm.” His love had gone missing but thankfully, there’s a happy conclusion when she reveals herself at last. Calling from across the border, she admits her own anguish, pledging to be back with him soon. Respected musician and producer Al Kooper guests on the session, adding piano to the song. Hendrix was so appreciative of Kooper’s work that he gifted the player one of his Fender Stratocasters. (Matt Wardlaw)

37. "Kokomo," The Beach Boys (1988)

There may be no band more associated with summer than the Beach Boys. And while the SoCal group was always happy to rep their home state, they turned their attention further afield for the 1988 hit “Kokomo.” Exactly how far is up for debate; Kokomo is not a real place, though the Beach Boys do give several geographical clues in the song’s lyrics, suggesting the utopian island is somewhere off the Florida Keys. The breezy tune earned the Beach Boys a Grammy nomination and topped the Billboard chart, becoming their final Top 40 hit. (Corey Irwin)

36. "Dancing Days," Led Zeppelin (1973)

Inspired by a record Robert Plant and Jimmy Page heard in Bombay, Led Zeppelin tore through this strutting number on the Rolling Stones' mobile unit outside Mick Jagger's Stargroves country home in England, then tumbled outside to the lawn for a dance-along playback. Titling it "Dancing Days" suddenly seemed like a no brainer. Unfortunately, their affection this song led to a brief trip to the cutting-room floor for its parent album's title track. Led Zeppelin felt "Houses of the Holy" sounded too much like "Dancing Days," and saved it over for their next LP, 1975's all-but-the-kitchen-sink Physical Graffiti. (DeRiso)

35. "Summertime Rolls," Jane's Addiction (1988)

"Summertime Rolls" is the unabashedly romantic centerpiece of Jane's Addiction's first studio album. Tucked in between the hyperkinetic "Standing in the Shower ... Thinking" and the anthemic "Mountain Song," the song offers a six-minute-long escape to the perfect summer day, anchored by Eric Avery's emotive bass playing and Dave Navarro's impressively sophisticated and tastefully restrained guitar sculptures. (Matthew Wilkening)

34. "Mary Jane's Last Dance," Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1993)

It’s not quite a song for summer vacations and family reunion cookouts — those not-so-subtle marijuana references skew a bit too spaced-out. Plus, Tom Petty’s protagonist sounds pretty miserable on the chorus, complaining, "I feel summer creepin’ in, and I’m tired of this town again." The Heartbreakers match that bummed-out mood with some righteously stoned blues-rock riffing, from the lonesome harmonica to Mike Campbell’s swarms of buzzing guitar leads. All in all, consider "Mary Jane’s Last Dance" a tribute to summer longing, more than celebration. (Ryan Reed)

33. "Blister in the Sun," Violent Femmes (1983)

There are endless fan theories about what "Blister in the Sun" is all about — from heroin addiction to masturbation. (On whether the latter concept is correct, Violent Femmes songwriter Gordon Gano told the Village Voice, "Not to me!") Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. The folk-punk band’s signature tune still holds up because it’s so ridiculously catchy: built on clever drumming, a hummable acoustic guitar figure and one of the most satisfying choruses of its era. "I don’t think anybody likes that song because they think the lyrics are deep," Gano added. (Reed)

32. "Magic," The Cars (1984)

It’s not just that “summer” is mentioned four times in the first nine words of the song (Summer, it turns me upside down / Summer, summer, summer). The Cars 1984 song “Magic” is a sweet slice of '80s new wave pop bliss. Written by frontman Ric Ocasek, the tune ruminates on a summer romance with one of the catchiest choruses of this, or any other era. “Magic” peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, helping guide 1984’s Heartbeat City to multi-platinum sales. (Irwin)

31. "Summertime Girls," Y&T (1985)

As summer songs go, this one is especially big and anthemic, featuring choruses with layer after layer of harmony vocals. Packed with catchy guitar riffs and hooks in excess, “Summertime Girls” found plenty of airplay on radio and MTV in 1985. Lyrics like “I’m in love, yeah, yeah / At least every minute or two / Until the next time a girl walks by / I think I love her too” are pure sugar, but that was often ‘80s hard rock in a nutshell. It nabbed some screen time that same year thanks to the movie Real Genius. Now, “Summertime Girls” feels like a bit of an outlier in the catalog of San Francisco’s Y&T, but it remains a fun summer getaway. (Wardlaw)

30. "Blue Sky," The Allman Brothers Band (1972)

Part of the charm of the Allman Brothers’ “Blue Sky” is in the simple sweetness of its lyrics: "You're my blue sky, you're my sunny day / Lord, you know it makes me high when you turn your love my way." Dickey Betts wrote the song for future wife Sandy "Bluesky" Wabegijig, but he purposefully left out any gender-specific lines. "Once I got into the song, I realized how nice it would be to keep the vernaculars — he and she — out and make it like you’re thinking of the spirit, like I was giving thanks for a beautiful day," Betts later said. "I think that made it broader and more relatable to anyone and everyone." "Blue Sky" is also an essential summer song for its solo sections: As Betts and Duane Allman trade off playing lead guitar, this becomes the perfect track for rolling down the windows and hitting the summer road. (Allison Rapp)

29. "Good Times," Chic (1979)

"Good Times" found new life a year after its release when the Sugarhill Gang built the genre-breakthrough single "Rapper's Delight" around a key Chic sample. In time, the songs became so indelibly linked that Niles Rodgers started segueing from his own song into the hip-hop classic during concerts – to the surprise and delight of crowd after crowd. The same bass line also served as inspiration for Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" and Blondie's "Rapture." Only later did Rodgers admit that Chic actually lifted it from Kool and the Gang's earlier hit "Hollywood Swinging." One thing, however, was completely Chic's: "Clams on the half shell, and roller skates, ROLLER SKATES!" (DeRiso)

28. "Hot in the City," Billy Idol (1982)

If you can’t make it to the clubs, Billy Idol will bring the clubs to you. That’s the feeling that runs throughout “Hot in the City.” The background singers who usher in the song feel like a holdover from a discotheque somewhere in the ‘70s, but the synths quickly place the listener right in the middle of 1981 where Idol is holding court. Inspired by some of his own early nights out roaming through New York City late at night, the pacing of “Hot in the City” moves like a typical night out in the club. It starts out slow but as the hour grows late, things reach a fever pitch as Idol growls, “New York!” Whether you stumble out looking for a cab now or a bit later, it’s been a great night. (Wardlaw)

27. "Rock Lobster," The B-52's (1978)

In the B-52’s’ surreal alternate universe, parties involve "earlobes [falling] in the deep," ocean visits incorporate giant clams and beach hangs include "matching towels" and venturing under docks. "Rock Lobster" isn’t an obvious pick for everyone’s summer barbecue playlist – in keeping with the band’s early New Wave style, the surf-rock guitar tone is a bit too wonky, the Swinging '60s-style Farfisa organ a touch too wild and Fred Schneider’s vocal delivery more than a little too unhinged. But for the weirdos among us, it’s the ideal choice: the soundtrack to whatever offbeat escapades may occur in your vacation rental love shack. (Reed)

26. "In the Summertime," Mungo Jerry (1970)

British band Mungo Jerry scored several early '70s Top 20 hits in the U.K. Yet they remain a one-hit wonder in America. That hit? The infectious 1970 tune “In the Summertime.” Structurally, the song pops along a simplistic yet undeniably catchy melody. Acoustic guitar, banjo, double bass, piano and – yes – even a jug fill out the instrumentation. Meanwhile, frontman Ray Dorset sings about carefree summer days, “when the weather is high.” (Irwin)

25. "Soak Up the Sun," Sheryl Crow (2002)

When winters are long, and sometimes even spring can feel like a drizzly haze, there is no better time to start fresh than the beginning of summer. Sheryl Crow was recovering from an operation when she penned "Soak Up the Sun" with collaborator Jeff Trot, and felt it better to find some joy amid less-than-perfect circumstances. "Don't have no master suite," she sings, "but I'm still the king of me." The video for "Soak Up the Sun," which become one of Crow's biggest hits, also screams summer with its surfers and beachside bonfires. Summer doesn't last forever, and Crow knows that: "I'm gonna soak up the sun while it's still free / I'm gonna soak up the sun before it goes out on me." (Rapp)

24. "Hot Stuff," Donna Summer (1979)

When Donna Summer says she's looking for some "Hot Stuff," she's not talking about the temperature outside. But with her fitting last name and the song's irresistible rhythm, 1979's "Hot Stuff" is the perfect warm-weather track, guaranteed to get you ready for a night out. "Hot Stuff" hits the sweet spot between R&B feel, power rock and disco beat, while Summer's sizzling vocal takes it over the edge. That's probably why the song earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. Jeff Baxter of Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers) fame also stops by to provide a guitar solo, between those ascending synth riffs. (And if you want to keep the edgy attitude up after "Hot Stuff," give Summer's "Bad Girls" a spin next.) (Rapp)

23. "Born to Be Wild," Steppenwolf (1968)

No song reflects the primal thrill of hitting the open road quite like "Born to Be Wild." Listeners are powerless against Michael Monarch's primordial guitar riffs and John Kay's chest-beating exhortation to "get your motor runnin', head out on the highway." Bikers and metalheads lay equal claim to "Born to Be Wild" thanks to its appearance in 1969's Easy Rider and its "heavy metal thunder" lyric in reference to motorcycles. But whether you're banging your head, revving your engine or prowling Facebook Marketplace for a half-priced Harley, it's all the same sound: freedom. (Rolli)

22. "Born to Run," Bruce Springsteen (1975)

"Born to Run" tells a specific story about a protagonist and his passionate pleas of affection for a girl named Wendy. As Bruce Springsteen has noted, however, it's not really about Wendy or anyone else, but instead about what many restless youth seek out as they come of age: endless possibility and the promise that all your wildest dreams are just over the horizon. He wrote the song when he was 24, but it isn't a song strictly for the young. "When I think back," Springsteen later said, "it surprises me how much I knew about what I wanted, because the questions I ask myself in this song, it seems I've been trying to find the answers to them ever since." For those long summer drives, "Born to Run" remains the perfect passenger: "Tramps like us, baby were born to run." (Rapp)

21. "Yankee Rose," David Lee Roth (1986)

David Lee Roth had some big-time catching up to do after his former Van Halen bandmates and new singer Sammy Hagar took full advantage of a four-month head start with a hit single, chart-topping album and sold-out tour. Luckily, Roth connected on several big swings of his own while launching his post-Van Halen solo career with Eat 'Em and Smile. In addition to recruiting guitar hero Steve Vai, he hired the equally adept and flashy bass wizard Billy Sheehan. Roth then let the duo run wild trying to top each other while he wooed Lady Liberty herself on the oddly patriotic and undeniably summer-perfect "Yankee Rose." (Wilkening)

20. "Beautiful Girls," Van Halen (1979)

Van Halen might have been kings of the world by the time they released their sophomore album, but their brand of devilishly fun party-metal still gave the impression that even if you couldn't be them, you could still hang out with them. On "Beautiful Girls," their frontman and chief hedonist outlines his five-step plan for an endless summer: a drink, a smoke, the sun, the surf and, of course, a couple of beautiful girls to enjoy it all with. Michael Anthony offsets Roth's whip-smart raps with his sunny, splendorous harmonies, and Eddie Van Halen's playful harmonic squeals are the sound of pure, unadulterated bliss. (Rolli)

19. "Holiday Road," Lindsey Buckingham (1983)

It’s impossible to hear "Holiday Road" without thinking of the Griswold family, piled into their station wagon and clunking down the highway toward their next misadventure. (The sound and image are forever intertwined, much more so than the track’s surprisingly dystopian video.) But this ditty was already destined for summer greatness. When Lindsey Buckingham's in the mood, he does the whole "bouncy pop-rock" thing better than anyone — and the Fleetwood Mac star brought his A-game here, piling twangy guitar riffs, hilariously '80s drum sounds and ornately stacked harmony vocals into the musical equivalent of a "West Coast kick." (Reed)

18. "Nightswimming," R.E.M. (1992)

After the sun sets, summer evenings often have a sense of tranquility about them, and no song has perhaps better illustrated this than "Nightswimming." Michael Stipe is accompanied only by R.E.M. bandmate Mike Mills on piano, a string arrangement by Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones and a memorable oboe solo by Deborah Workman in the second half of the song — all of it combines to produce a distinct sense of nostalgia for simpler times, plus the realization that summer will eventually come to an end. "September's coming soon / I'm pining for the moon," Stipe sings, bringing to mind youthful innocence that is at once still fully intact and also slowly slipping away. (Rapp)

17. "Rockaway Beach," Ramones (1977)

Even though the Ramones hailed from cold-eight-months-out-of-the-year New York City, the majority of their songs are summery sounding. Their highest-charting single is even about the real-life Queens beach songwriter Dee Dee Ramone frequented. He framed "Rockaway Beach" from the band's third album, Rocket to Russia, as a Beach Boys and surf-rock homage. It barely breaks the two-minute checkpoint, but the Ramones make every second count. (Michael Gallucci)

16. "Summertime Blues," The Who (1967)

Eddie Cochran probably had no idea the many different ways “Summertime Blues” would be reinterpreted after he recorded the initial version in early 1958. For instance, Blue Cheer turned out a rendition in 1967 that employed funk and plenty of feedback, with a touch of “Foxy Lady” by Jimi Hendrix added in for good measure. The Who’s rowdy take is probably the most believable, with high vocals detailing the trials and tribulations of being young: Scheduling a date seems next to impossible because of having to work late. Blowing off the job only causes further issues when the parents refuse to grant access to the car as a result. In a word, summers are complicated. Don’t worry, kid, it gets better. (Wardlaw)

15. "Summer Nights," Van Halen (1986)

Reportedly the first song Van Halen worked on after recruiting Hagar, "Summer Nights" doesn't aim for the concise keyboard pop nirvana of 5150's biggest hit singles. Instead, the newly reconfigured group confidently lays back in the groove created by a typically excellent Eddie Van Halen guitar riff while telling the story of a totally aimless but equally unforgettable summer night. (Wilkening)

14. "Lovely Day," Bill Withers (1977)

Bill Withers built his early career on deep — and occasionally dark — introspection (see: "Use Me"). But in the late '70s, he moved toward the lighter, sweeter vibe that defines this 1977 single. (Other song titles from the associated LP, Menagerie: "Lovely Night for Dancing," "Then You Smile at Me," "Let Me Be the One You Need.") The breeziness suited him. "Lovely Day" is all groove and warmth, allowing Withers to showcase his elite vocal sustain over a gently funky bass riff. No need to decode the choruses, in which he sings the title phrase roughly 9,000 times. Why complicate such a pure feeling? (Reed)

13. "Here Comes the Sun," The Beatles (1969)

Things had been particularly grim as George Harrison wrote "Here Comes the Sun," both in terms of the British weather and the Beatles' business dealings. But he was having a good day, strolling around Eric Clapton's garden with an acoustic under a cloudless spring sky. It all inspired a lyric that tumbled out in this quite linear way: Harrison started with a "long, cold lonely winter," then the "ice is slowly melting" and finally "smiles returning to the faces." He switched the second and third verses, however, when the Beatles recorded "Here Comes the Sun" the following summer. Now their smiles seemed to be directly linked with the melting ice that followed, underscoring just how contagious Harrison's optimism really was. The results deftly brush aside pop-up summer showers, too. (DeRiso)

12. "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay," Otis Redding (1968)

Some summer songs are party anthems, while others embrace the season’s long gentle glow. “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay,” Otis Redding's classic track from 1968, fits in the latter category. An ode to warm summer nights and the gentle passing of time, the tune was a hit upon release, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Tragically, Redding wasn’t around to enjoy the song’s success; he died in a plane crash on Dec. 10, 1967. The single was released posthumously months later. “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” has forever been tied with Redding’s legacy and continues to be ranked among the greatest songs of all time. (Irwin)

11. "Surfin' U.S.A.," The Beach Boys (1963)

One of Brian Wilson’s many early odes to the surfing lifestyle, this rollicking single borrows heavily from another rock classic, Chuck Berry’s 1958 hit "Sweet Little Sixteen." The songs are almost identical in structure: the same start-stop churn, the same straight-ahead blues progression and melody. Even Berry’s place-specific lyrics, which look out on all the "rockin’" locales throughout the U.S., are molded into surfing spots. Still, the Beach Boys crafted "Surfin’ USA" into their own beach party vibe, from that breezy vocal blend to the persistent kick drum urging you to dust off your board. (Reed)

10. "Hot Fun in the Summertime," Sly & the Family Stone (1969)

Sly & the Family Stone released one of the all-time greatest summer songs in July 1969, just a month before their career-exploding performance at Woodstock. It peaked at No. 2 and ended up as one of three new tracks on their excellent Greatest Hits album from 1970. There's no hidden agenda or any deep meaning behind "Hot Fun in the Summertime." It's a celebration of warm-weather revelry and the memories it makes. (Gallucci)

9. "Summer of '69," Bryan Adams (1985)

Bryan Adams has since admitted that the year revisited in his best song was picked for its sexual connotation rather than any personal attachment. The Canadian was just 9 years old during the summer of 1969, making most of the song's events not exactly age-appropriate ("Me and some guys from school had a band ... Jody got married"). No matter. That hook and Adams' impassioned delivery beam with the carefree feel of summer. (Gallucci)

8. "Saturday in the Park," Chicago (1972)

Breezy observations from Robert Lamm combine with the joyful spirit of this song to masterfully illustrate how the perfect summer day feels. “Saturday in the Park” bottles the feeling of watching different cultures converge all around you, each enjoying the moment in their own ways. The sounds of various conversations blend as a man playing guitar adds to the soundtrack; elsewhere there’s another who is selling ice cream while singing Italian songs. As Lamm’s steady, amiable piano line and upbeat vocal meet Chicago’s signature horns, it's easy to visualize the band themselves playing in the midst of this welcoming scene. (Wardlaw)

7. "California Girls," The Beach Boys (1965)

After racking up a slew of simple, sunny surf anthems, the Beach Boys began venturing into new sonic territory on "California Girls." The call-and-response vocals, airtight harmonies and lovesick lyrics are still positively euphoric, but the composition is decidedly more nuanced — even a touch bittersweet — than their previous hits. The Beach Boys were growing up, and their vision of summer was evolving accordingly. "California Girls" is still mostly a fun-in-the-sun romp, but its complex musicality reflects a knowledge that cloudy days might be ahead, even if they hadn't arrived yet. (David Lee Roth's successful 1985 cover, on the other hand, is no nuance, all libido.) (Rolli)

6. "Summer Breeze," Seals & Crofts (1972)

Seals and Crofts turned soft rock's So-Cal trope on its ear, hailing from a dusty West Texas oil patch. Then they turned soft rock's teary emotionalism on its ear by writing songs of stirring spirituality. In between, they released a track so evocative of summer that its jasmine could almost be smelled, its slamming screen door almost heard. Seals and Crofts had been trying to nail "Summer Breeze" for years, attempting it during sessions for three consecutive LPs. Finally, they brought in bassist Harvey Brooks, and he possessed the needed touch to complete a signature riff played by Dash Crofts on mandolin and a Toys "R" Us piano. Then the Isley Brothers helped Seals and Crofts turn R&B on its ear with their own funky-soulful 1974 update of "Summer Breeze," featuring a scorching turn by guitar-playing younger sibling Ernie Isley. (DeRiso)

5. "Mr. Blue Sky," Electric Light Orchestra (1978)

Without sunshine, the world wouldn’t have this cloud-parting prog-pop classic. The scene: Jeff Lynne is hunkered down in a Swiss chalet, struggling to write songs for what became ELO’s seventh LP, 1977’s Out of the Blue. The weather showed him a path forward. "It was dark and misty for two weeks, and I didn't come up with a thing," he told the BBC. "Suddenly the sun shone and it was, 'Wow, look at those beautiful Alps.' I wrote 'Mr. Blue Sky’ and 13 other songs in the next two weeks." ELO were already beloved — and occasionally dismissed — for their overt Beatles worship, but "Mr. Blue Sky" took it to a new level, blending up and caffeinating bits of several Fab Four classics ("Penny Lane," "I Am the Walrus," "A Day in the Life") from their psychedelic era. It’s almost absurdly peppy. (Reed)

4. "Vacation," The Go-Go's (1982)

For music supervisors, "Vacation" is the gift that keeps on giving: Over the years, the Go-Go’s’ breezy new wave hooks have soundtracked an absurd number of road trip and party scenes, from gleefully foul-mouthed sitcoms (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) to comedy documentaries where people annihilate their bodies for laughs (Jackass 4.5). It’s a clear choice, as everything about this song screams escapism: the lyrics, the windows-down chorus, even the nostalgic water skiing image on the album cover. The listening public couldn’t resist such charms, and the song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 — fittingly, in the heart of the summer. (Reed)

3. "School's Out," Alice Cooper (1972)

With "School’s Out," Alice Cooper captures one of the greatest annual traditions of any kid's life: the end of the last day of school. "You're sitting there, and it's like a slow fuse burning," he later reflected. "I said, 'If we can catch that three minutes in a song, it's going to be so big.'" Anchored by Glenn Buxton's buzzsaw guitar riff and Cooper's sneering vocal, "School's Out" is a perfect distillation of adolescent angst, rebellion and freedom. The singsong children's chorus adds to the air of bratty defiance, and snarky double entendres like "Well, we got no class / and we got no principles" prove that, contrary to the marks on his report card, Cooper was damn clever and knew his way around a hook. (Rolli)

2. "Summer in the City," The Lovin' Spoonful (1966)

You can practically smell the city in the Lovin' Spoonful's No. 1 hit from summer 1966. From the honking horns to the busy, sweaty pace at which the song travels, "Summer in the City" sounds like both a celebration and a lament. (They recorded this song in cold New York City the previous March.) The Lovin' Spoonful even gave the track a tougher sound than their previous hits to fit the sunbaked frustration. (Gallucci)

1. "The Boys of Summer," Don Henley (1984)

Don Henley was 37 when he released "The Boys of Summer," a meditation on his transition into middle age co-written with Heartbreaker Mike Campbell. In a stroke of either genius or missed opportunity, the single came out at the end of October, somewhat fitting for the song's end-of-summer theme. The former Eagles star has nothing but scorn for the failings of his generation ("I saw a Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac"), which would only get worse as they got older and abandoned their values. (Gallucci)