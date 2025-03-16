Styx Worried Their Label Wouldn’t Like Their New Album’s Concept

The title of Styx's upcoming album has been revealed, along with release plans for it.

Last month, the band participated in a question-and-answer session aboard this year's Rock Legends Cruise and spoke about the new music.

Tommy Shaw noted that they'd recently finished the last song, "but the hard part is done and we are f****** thrilled. ... It's — I would say – completely new, but it's not outside of, you know, what you're used to hearing Styx do."

But when Shaw, an avid birder, called up one of their label executives to tell him that the concept for the yet-titled album was a bird — a Starling, to be specific — he was worried about the response Styx might get.

"But he says, 'Oh, we're birders!'" Shaw recalled. "It was kind of risky to say this thing's gonna be about a bird. But there was so much enthusiasm, and it's like, you know, sometimes in life things just go your way. And this went our way."

Shaw then stated the album's title: Circling From Above. He'd previously stated that Styx wasn't necessarily planning on penning a new album — it simply happened.

"I guess we just stumbled upon a way of doing it," he told UCR last December. "Just writing, you don't have to write the whole thing at one time. Like [Styx producer] Will [Evankovich] and I, we've been writing songs together for you know for 10, 15 years. And when we get one that we like, Will's a lot more organized than I am, but he'll put it on a hard drive. And so we had amassed a whole bunch of songs."

Release Plans for 'Circling From Above'

The band did not confirm a specific release date for Circling From Above during the Q&A, but did say that it will be released at the end of May.