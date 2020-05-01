Stevie Nicks Is Planning a Big Project Based on ‘Rhiannon’

Stevie Nicks is hoping to use her period of self-quarantine to work on a potential multimedia project built around her Fleetwood Mac hit "Rhiannon."

As Nicks told Rolling Stone, she had already scheduled 2020 to be her first year in more than a decade without a tour, either as a solo artist or with Fleetwood Mac. Her intention, as she informed the band, was to start on a "book/movie" inspired by the myth of the Welsh witch mentioned in the 1975 song.

"I have some Rhiannon poetry that I have written over the last 30 years that I’ve kept very quiet," Nicks explained. "I’m thinking, 'Well, here I have all this time and I have a recording setup.' And I’m thinking I’m going to start doing some recording. I’m going to start putting some of these really beautiful poems to music, and I have the ability to record them. So that’s on my to-do list."

Nicks noted that "what all we have right now, if you’re home in quarantine, is time, unless you’re taking care of kids. So, really, you could do anything you wanted that you’ve been wanting to do your whole life. So that’s how I’m trying to look at it."

But the singer hasn't started the projected yet. She's been suffering from a case of Epstein-Barr virus since January, which has left her really tired. Nicks said she's unable to get to sleep until six or seven in the morning; one of the three friends she's self-quarantining with wakes her up around 2PM, and she then spends much of the day watching the news.

It's not helping, she added, that she's so used to bouncing from one tour into rehearsals for the next one that she hasn't fully adjusted to the downtime. "This is the year I was going to take off," she noted. "I was going to talk to everybody about making my movie and do some recording and meet new people. And, well, you’re not going to meet any new people. Because you can’t leave your house. So you have your dog and your three friends."