Stevie Nicks Says ‘Daisy Jones’ Was Like ‘Watching My Own Story’

Stevie Nicks recently shared her thoughts on Daisy Jones & the Six, calling it a "very emotional" watch that "made me feel like a ghost watching my own story."

The recent Amazon streaming series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel of the same name chronicles the meteoric success and spectacular implosion of the titular rock band Daisy Jones & the Six. The fictional '70s group is heavily inspired by Fleetwood Mac, full of interpersonal romantic turbulence and substance-fueled excess.

In a new Instagram post, Nicks noted the parallels between the series and her life and career, with special praise for Riley Keough, who stars as Daisy Jones. "Just finished watching Daisy Jones & the Six for the second time," she wrote. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story."

Nicks added that the show was "very emotional for me" and used the opportunity to reflect on Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac co-lead singer and keyboardist, who died in November at age 79. "I just wish Christine could have seen it," she said. "She would have loved it. Hopefully, it will continue."

The singer has grappled publicly with the loss of McVie over the past several months. During the opening night of her co-headlining tour with Billy Joel in March, Nicks dedicated "Landslide" to her late friend and bandmate. "There's really not much to say," she told the audience. "We just will pretend that she's still here. That's how I'm trying to deal with it. Thank you for listening."