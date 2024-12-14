Why Steve Stevens Refused Offer to Join David Lee Roth’s Band

Steve Stevens revealed he'd had artistic, spiritual and physical reasons for refusing to join David Lee Roth's solo band after the singer left Van Halen in 1985.

Stevens, Billy Idol's longtime guitarist, had already built up a friendship with Eddie Van Halen, which was one argument against taking part in Roth's project.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Stevens explained what else he felt was stacked up against the move.

“Ed's tone...I always looked at it as sacred ground," he explained. "I can appreciate other guitar players, but I've never been one of those guys to mimic other players. I was approached to join David Lee Roth's band initially, and I didn't want to be Eddie part two, you know?"

He praised Steve Vai, who eventually took the job, saying: "I think [he] has a strong enough personality, and as a stylist, to make it his own. But I was in fear of falling into...hearing Dave's voice and hearing Ed's tone."

Asked if he regretted rejecting Roth's approach Stevens said: "Not really – by the time I met Dave I had already played with Eddie and hung out with him. I really liked the friendship and I just thought, 'I'm not the right guy.' And I didn't want to leave Billy either.

"I was approached while we were finishing up Billy's third album, Whiplash Smile, and I'm a committed band guy. I just thought, 'It's not the right thing for me.'" He added: "Plus, I'm too short – those guys are all tall!"

Billy Idol's 2025 Album Will Return to His Punk Roots

Stevens also confirmed that Idol is working on his first new album since 2014, with a tentative release date in the coming year.

"In some respects it's a return to the aggressive punk rock," the guitarist reported. "Nobody does late '70s, early '80s punk better than Billy Idol. There's a lot of bands that are influenced by that, so we might as well own it."

He allowed that the record will feature "some incredible heartfelt ballads," but added: "There's a lot of experimental guitar sounds on it. We shied away from the keyboards, so it's the same approach as Rebel Yell – to provide a soundscape, ideas and an environment that originally comes from the guitar. We're really excited."

