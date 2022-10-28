Listen to Steve Perry’s New Holiday Song, ‘Maybe This Year’

Steve Perry has released his first original holiday song, "Maybe This Year."

The track, which you can listen to below, is included in the deluxe edition of Perry's 2021 album, The Season. Perry had previously teased the song on his TikTok account.

"I wrote the lyrical sentiment about how the holidays can bring such joy and sadness," Perry said in a press release, "and how for me, both these emotions give me connection to feelings of gratitude for so many years gone by, and a desire to hold on to these holiday feelings we share throughout the coming year."

In addition to "Maybe This Year," the deluxe version of The Season also includes a rendition of Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas." Perry dedicated both songs to his friend Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriting legend who died in August. According to Perry, The Season was recorded mostly in his home studio, alongside drummer Vinnie Colaiuta and multi-instrumentalist Dallas Kruse, who also worked on Perry's 2018 album, Traces.

"One of the things I love most about those traditional recordings is they're not coming at you like a rock song — they're just sitting there quietly and inviting you in," Perry said. "I'd never sung with that much simplicity before, and it was incredibly thrilling to bring that kind of expression to these songs."

The Season: Deluxe Edition is currently available as a digital download only.

"Music has always been something that rescues me in difficult times," Perry said. "I hope when people hear this record, they're teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs — I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much."