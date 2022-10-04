Watch: Steve Perry Previews New Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has given fans a preview of his upcoming holiday song, "Maybe This Year."

"Hello, everyone. I'm Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio,” the rocker began in a video uploaded to Tik Tok. “And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants,” he continued, showing colorful lights and children’s toys decorating his workspace.

“And I'm only wishing one thing for each and every one of us, from the bottom of my heart, I swear," the 73-year-old rocker proclaimed, before launching into a brief a cappella tune. "Maybe this year we can try holding on to our love," Perry crooned into a nearby microphone, before repeating the phrase “maybe this year.”

Watch Perry’s Tik Tok video below.

The former Journey singer has been teasing a new holiday tune for weeks. "Regarding the Holidays, Maybe This Year?" he tweeted on Sept. 9. A little more than two weeks later, he tweeted a hand drawn sketch, along with the caption: “Maybe This Year one NEW SP original Holiday song, plus one more, could be coming!”

Though Perry hasn't toured in over 25 years and chooses his public appearances carefully, the holidays have been a recent source of inspiration for the singer. Last year, Perry released The Season, a collection that found the former Journey rocker reimagining classic Christmas standards. That album came on the heels of 2019's holiday EP Silver Bells. Neither of those releases featured originals. Thus, a new holiday song from Perry would mark his first new material since 2018’s Traces.

A release date for “Maybe This Year” has not yet been confirmed.