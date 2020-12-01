Watch Steve Hackett Play New Acoustic Song ‘Casa del Fauno’

Steve Hackett plays a serene live version of "Casa del Fauno" in a promotional clip for his upcoming acoustic LP.

In the exclusive clip, filmed in December 2019 during an intimate gig in Sussex, England, the former Genesis member leads the waltzing instrumental with a gentle nylon-string guitar pattern. His frequent collaborator and producer Roger King adds airy synth-strings, and both John Hackett (Steve's brother) and Rob Townsend harmonize with flute passages.

You can watch it below.

"Casa del Fauno" is one of 10 original tunes on Mediterranean Sky, out Jan. 22 via InsideOut Music. The record, his first acoustic project since 2008's Tribute, also features Hackett's rendition of a Domenico Scarlatti sonata.

The album, as Hackett detailed in a statement, was inspired by his travels through the Mediterranean with his wife, Jo.

"A lot of acoustic ideas had been forming over the years, and it felt like the perfect time to create this album, a time to contemplate the places we've visited around the Mediterranean with the kind of music which evolved from the world of imagination," he said. "Because we can't really travel, substantially at the moment, I hope that the album will take people on that journey - whether you sit down and listen to it or lift off to it with a glass of wine."

In May, Hackett joined other progressive rock artists like Mike Portnoy and Neal Morse for Prog Report's Prog From Home concert, a "celebration of doctors, nurses, first responders and all healthcare workers."

The guitarist, who's toured heavily in recent years with his Genesis Revisited band, issued his most recent studio album, At the Edge of Light, in 2019.