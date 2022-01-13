Spoon Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Spoon have announced an upcoming run of U.S. shows in support of their upcoming album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The tour will launch on Feb. 8 in Santa Ana, Calif., three days before the release of the LP on Feb. 11, and wrap up nearly four months later in Phoenix.

For certain dates, the group will be supported by the Brooklyn-based rock band Geese; singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy will be on other dates. Tickets can be purchased beginning Jan. 21 at the band's website.

A complete list of concert dates can be seen below.

“It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton," Spoon frontman Britt Daniel said of the new LP in a press release. It's the group's 10th studio effort and the first to be recorded in their hometown of Austin in more than a decade.

Earlier this week, Spoon released another song from Lucifer on the Sofa, following the ZZ Top-inspired "The Hardest Cut" last year. You can watch the video for "Wild" below.

Spoon 2022 U.S Tour

Feb. 8 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

April 6 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

April 8 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

April 9 - Richmond, VA @ The National #

April 11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

April 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

April 16 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom #

April 18 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit #

April 19 - Chicago, Il @ The Riviera Theatre #

April 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

April 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

April 25 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note #

April 28 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern #

April 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 24 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

May 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

May 27 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock

May 31 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *

June 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium *

June 3 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre *

June 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese