Vote for Rock’s Spookiest Album Cover: Only Eight Artists Remain

Only eight of rock's spookiest album covers remain after two rounds of our annual Halloween bracket.

Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, Dio, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Meat Loaf, Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep have each survived two rounds of voting so far, and have moved onto the "elite eight."

(You can see the complete round one and two results below.)

You can vote once per hour in each of these four third round battles from now until 11:59PM EST on Friday, Oct. 23. The winners will advance to the final four, which will go live Saturday morning, Oct. 24.

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR

Round Two Results:

Meat Loaf Bat Out of Hell defeated Judas Priest Painkiller 59% to 41%



Iron Maiden Killers defeated Kiss Creatures of the Night 85% to 15%



Megadeth Countdown to Extinction defeated The Mothers of Invention Weasels Ripped My Flesh 70% to 30%



Ozzy Osbourne's Bark at the Moon defeated Funkadelic Maggot Brain 75% to 25%



Dio's Holy Diver defeated the Rolling Stones Goats Head Soup 59% to 41%



Alice Cooper Raise Your Fist and Yell beat Captain Beefheart Trout Mask Replica 71% to 29%



Uriah Heep ...Very 'Eavy... Very 'Umble beat The Beatles Yesterday and Today 66% to 34%



Black Sabbath Black Sabbath defeated AC/DC If You Want Blood... 84% to 16%

Round One Results:

Black Sabbath Black Sabbath defeated Frank Zappa Thing-Fish 91% to 9%



AC/DC If You Want Blood... defeated Tom Waits Bone Machine 61% to 39%



The Beatles Yesterday and Today defeated Van Halen Balance 62% to 38%



Uriah Heep ...Very 'Eavy... Very 'Umble beat David Bowie's Diamond Dogs 61% to 39%



Captain Beefheart Trout Mask Replica beat Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here 50.25% to 49.75%



Alice Cooper Raise Your Fist and Yell beat Scorpions Blackout 51% to 49%



The Rolling Stones Goats Head Soup defeated The Cure's The Head on the Door 86% to 14%



Dio's Holy Diver defeated Queen's News of the World 72% to 28%



Ozzy Osbourne's Bark at the Moon defeated Peter Gabriel Peter Gabriel 80% to 20%



Funkadelic Maggot Brain defeated Metallica's Metal Up Your Ass 65% to 35%



The Mothers of Invention Weasels Ripped My Flesh defeated Guns N' Roses Appetite for Destruction 52% to 48%



Megadeth Countdown to Extinction defeated the Doors' Strange Days 75% to 25%



Iron Maiden Killers defeated King Crimson In the Court of the Crimson King 72% to 28%



Kiss Creatures of the Night defeated Led Zeppelin Presence 67% to 33%



Meat Loaf Bat Out of Hell defeated Jane's Addiction Ritual de lo Habitual 72% to 28%



Judas Priest Painkiller defeated Debbie Harry KooKoo 67% to 33%