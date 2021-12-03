Slash and Myles Kennedy Share New Single ‘Fill My World’

Slash and Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have returned with a new single titled "Fill My World," the second helping off their upcoming album, 4.

The mid-tempo ballad, which you can hear below, features an aching lead guitar melody from Slash, topped by Kennedy's tender vocal. "Fill My World" offers a shift in style from the first 4 single, the straight-ahead rocker "The River Is Rising."

As its name suggests, 4 marks the fourth consecutive full-length from Slash, Kennedy and the Conspirators, and their first since 2018's Living the Dream. The album comes out on Feb. 11 via Gibson Records, marking the first release for the guitar manufacturer's new label.

"This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time and kept all those tracks, and we also did the vocals live as well," Slash said in a 4 teaser video. "So the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment, and that's what we were going for."

“This one’s pretty much a live record, from my standpoint," Kennedy added. "You're just trying to kind of document where you are at that point in life and do it in an authentic way."

Slash and Kennedy will support 4 with a North American tour that kicks off on Feb. 8 in Portland and wraps on March 26 in Orlando. You can see the full itinerary here.

The new album, meanwhile, is available for preorder on Slash’s website in a variety of physical formats. The most lavish of them is the deluxe vinyl box set, which includes the new LP and CD, a "Live Rehearsal Tape 5/28/21" cassette, photo book, patch, guitar pick, miniature Les Paul and signed 12-inch lithograph, limited to the first 500 orders. You can see the full 4 track listing here.