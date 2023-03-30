Slash and Billy Gibbons to Lead All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons are among the artists who will honor Lynyrd Skynyrd during the CMT Music Awards.

Joining the guitarists for the performance will be Wynonna Judd, Allman Brothers Band members Chuck Leavell and Warren Haynes, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, country singer Cody Johnson and LeAnn Rimes.

According to Billboard, “Johnson and Rodgers will [sing] lead vocals with Gibbons, with Slash and Haynes on electric guitar for a one-time-only performance of a pair of timeless Lynyrd Skynyrd hits.” They also noted that “Rimes and Judd will fill the role of the Honkettes,” the women singers that backed Lynyrd Skynyrd during their rise to fame.

Regarded as a pioneer in the Southern rock genre, Lynyrd Skynyrd began life under the name My Backyard in 1964. The group cut its teeth playing clubs throughout the South, honing a sound that merged influences from country, blues and British rock.

The CMT tribute celebrates the band's debut album, (Pronounced 'Leh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd), released in 1973. The group’s last surviving original member, guitarist Gary Rossington, died on March 5 at the age of 71. Billboard notes that Rossingston’s wife will attend the CMT Music Awards, along with current Skynyrd members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke.

The CMT Music Awards will air on April 2 at 8 p.m. on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Other performers announced for the show include the Black Crowes, Carrie Underwood and Ashley McBryde.

Meanwhile, Lynyrd Skynyrd remains on the road celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary. In July they’ll join forces with ZZ Top for the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, with dates stretching through September.