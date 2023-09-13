Skid Row Reschedules Fall Tour Out of Concern for Singer’s Health

Skid Row has postponed their October 2023 tour dates while singer Erik Gronwall deals with an ongoing health issue.

A message posted to the band’s social media accounts stated: "Due to utmost concern for the health and well-being of one of our own, Skid Row's lead vocalist, Erik Gronwall, the band has made the decision to move the third leg of their highly anticipated US and Canada tour originally scheduled for October 2023 to March 2024."

Gronwall, who joined the band in 2022, is a cancer survivor having previously been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The tour postponement is directly related to treatment he received two years ago.

“I want to apologize to all the fans, promoters, Buckcherry and the Skid Row team and to my bandmates,” the singer wrote on social media. “Due to the stem cell transplantation I did on August 12, 2021 my immune system is still partially impaired, which can result in longer time before clearance of infections and also impaired fitness during infections. It will get better with time and all I can do until then is roll with the punches and ensure I have a better balance in terms of touring.”

Which Skid Row Concerts Have Been Postponed?

Skid Row launched their 2023 co-headlining tour with Buckcherry in March. The bands trekked across the U.S. for a spring leg before heading overseas for summer dates. They returned to American soil for another run of shows, which kicked off Aug. 31 in Dallas. Skid Row recently had to cancel concerts in Huntington, New York, Lynn, Massachusetts and Portland, Maine due to the “ongoing illness” of a band member (now assumed to be Gronwall).

The band’s remaining September dates are still scheduled to go ahead as planned, but performances originally scheduled for October have been pushed to 2024. A full list of rescheduled concerts can be found in the post below.