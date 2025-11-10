Simon Kirke Had ‘Mixed Emotions’ Over Bad Company’s HOF Induction

Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke admitted he felt “mixed emotions” during the band’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Kirke was the lone member of Bad Company to perform during the event, taking the stage with guests Bryan Adams, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry and Chris Robinson to play a collection of Bad Company’s hits. Paul Rodgers, the band's acclaimed singer, was unable to attend due to health problems, while guitarist Mick Ralphs died earlier this year.

Backstage after the performance, Kirke conceded that the Hall of Fame event was an emotional one.

“When death picks a friend, it never really dies, it never really fades away. And I'm just glad that Mick Ralphs got to hear that we were inducted before he passed away,” Kirke explained. The drummer went on to note that Rodgers called Ralphs to give him the news after Bad Company was announced as part of the 2025 class.

“Does that mean we get free hot dogs?” the ailing guitarist replied. “I guess it was the morphine talking." Ralphs died just weeks after the announcement that Bad Company was getting in the Hall. “He went out with a smile. I miss him. I miss him very much," Kirke continued. "And it was hard holding it together out there [during the performance].”

Simon Kirke Details Last-Minute Change After Paul Rodgers Pulled Out

Kirke noted he understood Rodgers’ decision to prioritize his health. The singer had originally planned to perform at the Hall of Fame ceremony before pulling out days before.

“He’s had health problems for quite a while. And it's not so much the singing and the rehearsals, it was in traveling and the flying,” the drummer explained. “Flying was a big problem for him. And just to be on the safe side [he stayed home]. So he called me last week and said, ‘Hey, man. I’m so sorry.’"

Kirke went on to reveal that Rodgers selected Adams as a replacement, while the Hall recruited Robinson.

"So we got two great substitutes," the drummer acknowledged. "I do wish [Rodgers] had been here, but I totally understand. And in fact, he got more publicity for not coming.”