Watch a Trailer for New Sheryl Crow Documentary, ‘Sheryl’

A new documentary will premiere in May about the life and career of Sheryl Crow.

Directed by Amy Scott, Sheryl chronicles Crow's rise to fame, her professional hurdles and her battle with breast cancer. The film will debut on Showtime on May 6.

In addition to archival footage, the documentary also incorporates interviews with collaborators and friends of Crow's, including Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile.

You can watch a trailer below.

“I am excited for the premiere of my documentary,” Crow said in a press release. “I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life.”

In conjunction with Sheryl, a soundtrack album, Sheryl: Music From the Feature Documentary, will also be released, which features various hits and deep tracks, along with three newly recorded songs. You can see the track listing below.

"Not everything in your life is going to be mapped out for you," Crow says in the film's trailer. "Tere are going to be things that happen that you wouldn't be able to dream about."

Sheryl Crow, 'Sheryl: Music From the Feature Documentary' Track Listing

1. "If It Makes You Happy"

2. "Leaving Las Vegas"

3. "All I Wanna Do"

4. "What Can I Do For You"

5. "Run, Baby, Run"

6. "Hard To Make A Stand"

7. "Sweet Rosalyn"

8. "A Change Would Do You Good"

9. "Home"

10. "Love Is A Good Thing"

11. "Strong Enough"

12. "Can't Cry Anymore"

13. "Everyday Is A Winding Road"

14. "Redemption Day"

15. "The Difficult Kind" (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

16. "I Shall Believe"

17. "Real Gone" (Live)

18. "My Favorite Mistake"

19. "Riverwide"

20. "Crash And Burn"

21. "Steve McQueen"

22. "Soak Up The Sun"

23. "Out Of Our Heads"

24. "Detours"

25. "Be Myself"

26. "Prove You Wrong" (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

27. "Tell Me When It's Over" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

28. "Beware of Darkness" (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

29. "The Worst" (feat. Keith Richards)

30. "Story of Everything" (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

31. "Everything Is Broken" (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

32. "Redemption Day" (with Johnny Cash)

33. "Forever"

34. "Still The Same"

35. "Live With Me"