Sebastian Bach Plots ‘Slave to the Grind’ 30th-Anniversary Tour

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach is hitting the road this fall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's chart-topping sophomore album, Slave to the Grind.

The megawatt singer kicks off the Slave to the Grind trek on Sept. 25 in Waterloo, N.Y., and will be on the road through Dec. 17 in San Diego, with support from Detroit rockers Kaleido. Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased through Bach's website.

Bach previously commemorated the 30th anniversary of Skid Row's 1989 self-titled debut by playing the album in full on tour. He has good reason to celebrate Slave to the Grind in the same way. The band's second LP became the first heavy metal album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and ultimately went double platinum. It found Skid Row stripping away the glam-metal elements from their debut in favor of a full-fledged heavy metal attack, and it solidified their status as one of the biggest hard-rock bands at the dawn of the decade (though that status would not last long, thanks to the impending grunge revolution).

In a statement, Bach said his upcoming shows will also include never-before-seen photos of the making of the Slave to the Grind album cover. The singer’s father, David Bierk, painted the cover art, which was inspired by Italian artist Caravaggio’s 1608 painting Burial of St. Lucy.

"None of us could believe the day Slave to the Grind came out and became the first heavy rock album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart," Bach said. "The band were naturally ecstatic, as were the record company and all involved, as well as my father and my family. I look forward to playing Slave to the Grind in its entirety in the U.S.A. this fall for the 30th anniversary and for the first time offer a look behind-the-scenes into the creation of the album cover artwork."

You can see Bach's full Slave to the Grind tour dates below.

Sebastian Bach, 'Slave to the Grind' 30th Anniversary Tour

Sept. 25 - Waterloo, NY @ The Vine at Del Lago Casino*

Oct. 1 - Grapevine, TX @ Glass Cactus

Oct. 3 - Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot

Oct. 5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 7 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 9 - San Antonio, TX @ Tierra Sagrada Rockfest*

Oct. 12 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon

Oct. 13 - Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center

Oct. 15 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall

Oct. 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 17 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

Oct. 19 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

Oct. 20 - Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway Arena

Oct. 22 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

Oct. 26 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 29-Nov. 3 - Miami, FL @ Kiss Kruise*

Nov 6. - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Nov 7. - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Nov 9. - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Nov. 10 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 12 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Nov. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield

Nov. 14 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

Nov. 17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

Nov. 18 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde

Nov. 19 - Detroit, MI @ Harpos

Nov. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

Nov. 27 - Denver, CO @ Gothic

Nov. 29 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station-Ballroom

Nov. 30 - Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

Dec. 2 - Suquamish, WA @ Clearwater Casino

Dec. 3 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin

Dec. 6 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Dec. 11 - Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

Dec. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

Dec. 17 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

*No support