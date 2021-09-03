Sebastian Bach Criticizes ‘Selfish’ Skid Row’s Refusal to Reunite

Sebastian Bach says “there’s no reason not to” reunite with his former band, Skid Row.

"When those guys [Skid Row] try to say, 'He's difficult to work with,' let me just say this one more time: We have not been in the same room together since the year 1996,” the rocker explained during an interview with Florida radio station Gater 98.7.

“Shut the eff up about you thinking you know what I'm like. You don't know anything about what I'm like,” Bach continued, noting the many successful projects he’s been a part of in recent years. “The Gilmore Girls think I'm okay to work with. Broadway thinks I'm okay to work with. The Trailer Park Boys think I'm okay. Guns N' Roses think I'm pretty cool.”

Bach further opined that a reunion “should happen for the fans.” “We're not getting any younger!" the singer cheekily remarked. “And we are absolutely running out of bands — bands that can play in sheds," he added. "The fact that we are all still alive and we are all in our 50s — some closer to 60 than others — but that, to me, is selfish that we're not together.”

Bach served as the frontman for Skid Row’s classic lineup, appearing on their first three studio albums, including the multi-platinum selling self-titled debut, and it’s follow-up, 1991’s Slave to the Grind. The singer is celebrating the latter album’s 30th anniversary with a fall tour in which he’ll play Slave to the Grind in its entirety.

Bach was fired from Skid Row in 1996. The band has rotated through singers in the years since, including Johnny Solinger, Tony Harnell and ZP Theart. Despite persistent rumors that Bach and the group may bury the hatchet, a reunion has not taken place.

"I can play with anyone. I do play with everyone,” Bach concluded while laughing. “Except for them."