We're guessing you've never seen AC/DC's "T.N.T." presented in quite this way. It's not just that Sebastian Bach, the former Skid Row singer, is at the mic. He's also fronting a Los Angeles-based all-gay tribute band imaginatively titled GayC/DC.

Watch the above video as they tear into "T.N.T.," during a performance on Thursday (Aug. 27) at the Viper Room in West Hollywood.

GayC/DC, posting on their Facebook page, were clearly stoked: "Huge love to Sebastian Bach for igniting the Viper Room with us tonight, and the highly fashionable crowd in attendance!"

Bach was seen in the audience before their set, visiting with fans amid the watchful lenses of local paparazzi. Little did anyone know what was in the offing. The result, according to one reviewer was "a highly entertaining show for those that have the sense of humor to appreciate it and the balls to admit that they do."

Bach, who served as frontman of Skid Row from 1987-96, released Give 'Em Hell last year. That he appeared with a group of unknowns or covered AC/DC should come as no surprise. After all, he was just on stage last week with a Kiss tribute band. Back in April, he ran through “You Shook Me All Night Long” at the Baselworld Watch and Jewellery Show with Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer of Kiss, Night Ranger bassist Jack Blades and others.

GayC/DC's lineup includes Chris Freeman, Brian Welch, Karl Rumpf, Steve McKnight and Glen Pavan. They were a support act for the Atlanta-based Biters, who just released a debut album called Electric Blood.

