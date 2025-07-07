Watch a Trailer for the Scorpions Biopic ‘Wind of Change’

A trailer for the upcoming Scorpions biopic Wind of Change has arrived.

Wind of Change is being directed by Alex Ranarivelo and produced by ESX Entertainment for Fox Entertainment Studios in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Though an exact release date has yet to be revealed, it's expected to make its debut in U.S. theaters this year.

You can watch the trailer, which the band posted to their social media, below.

Who Will Star in 'Wind of Change'?

Alexander Dreymon will play guitarist Rudolf Schenker, Ludwig Trepte will play lead singer Klaus Meine, Ed Speleers will portray guitarist Matthias Jabs and Luke Brandon Field will be drummer Herman Rarebell. There will also be appearances by Dominic West as the band's manager Doc McGhee, plus David Kross as Andrej, the band's friend on the other side of the Berlin Wall.

"This cast is an amazing ensemble of truly great talent," ESX Entertainment founder and president Ali Afshar said in a previous press release. "I can't thank Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment enough for their support and especially the band — Rudolf, Klaus and Matthias — for believing in us and trusting us to tell their life story."

"This film tells the untold story of the legendary rock band Scorpions," the film's visual effects supervisor Connor Thomas said in the caption of the trailer on YouTube, "and how their music helped bring down the Berlin Wall and inspire change across the Soviet Union."