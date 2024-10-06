Sammy Hagar got a head start on his birthday festivities over the weekend with a pair of Las Vegas shows, delivering two career-spanning sets of hits, deep cuts, covers and special guest cameos.

The Red Rocker, who turns 77 on Oct. 13, set up shop at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Friday and Saturday as a prelude to his annual birthday bash at the Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which is scheduled for next weekend.

You can see both Vegas set lists and videos from the shows below.

Sammy Hagar Rocks Vegas With Deep Cuts, Covers and Cameos

Hagar's Vegas shows featured plenty of solo, Van Halen, Montrose and Chickenfoot hits, including "There's Only One Way to Rock," "I Can't Drive 55" and "Poundcake," among others. But the Red Rocker also unearthed some deeper cuts, such as Marching to Mars' "Little White Lie" and the fitting "Rock 'n' Roll Weekend" off his self-titled 1977 album.

The rocker also had a little help from his friends. Rick Springfield joined Hagar on Friday to perform "I've Done Everything for You," first written and released by Hagar in 1978 and later covered by Springfield, who earned a Top 10 hit with the song in 1981. Radio host Eddie Trunk also joined Hagar on Friday for a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight for Your Right." Hagar added more covers to his night-two set, tackling AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie" and Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus."

Where Is Sammy Hagar Playing Next?

Hagar recently wrapped his Van Halen-focused Best of All Worlds tour, which featured Joe Satriani on guitar, Michael Anthony on bass, Jason Bonham on drums and Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboards. Anthony played both birthday shows in Vegas, alongside Hagar's stalwart Circle guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Kenny Aronoff, who recently "saved the day" when he sat in for Bonham on a few Best of All Worlds shows.

Hagar's next shows will take place at the Cabo Wabo Cantina on Oct. 11 and 13. The following week, he'll honor Foreigner at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony as part of an all-star band featuring Slash, Demi Lovato and Chad Smith.

Watch Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield Play 'I've Done Everything for You' in Las Vegas

Watch Sammy Hagar and Eddie Trunk Play 'Fight for Your Right' in Las Vegas

Watch Sammy Hagar Play 'I Can't Drive 55' in Las Vegas

Watch Sammy Hagar Play 'Bad Motor Scooter' in Las Vegas

Watch Sammy Hagar Play 'Why Can't This Be Love' in Las Vegas

Sammy Hagar, 10/4/24, Pearl Concert Theater, Las Vegas Set List

1. "There's Only One Way to Rock"

2. "I'll Fall in Love Again"

3. "Big Foot" (Chickenfoot)

4. "Top of the World" (Van Halen)

5. "Three Lock Box"

6. "I've Done Everything for You" (with Rick Springfield)

7. "Poundcake" (Van Halen)

8. "Finish What Ya Started" (Van Halen)

9. "Little White Lie"

10. "Rock Candy" (Montrose)"

11. "Dreams" (Van Halen; acoustic)

12. "Red"

13. "Rock 'n' Roll Weekend"

14. "Somebody Get Me a Doctor" (Van Halen; Michael Anthony on vocals)

15. "Heavy Metal"

16. "I Can't Drive 55"

17. "Fight for Your Right" (Beastie Boys; with Eddie Trunk)

Sammy Hagar, 10/5/24, Pearl Concert Theater, Las Vegas Set List

1. "Bad Motor Scooter" (Montrose)

2. "Make It Last" (Montrose)

3. "Runaround" (Van Halen)

4. "Sexy Little Thing" (Chickenfoot)

5. "Red"

6. "Right Now" (Van Halen)

7. "Best of Both Worlds" (Van Halen)

8. "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" (Van Halen)

9. "Eagles Fly"

10. "Personal Jesus" (Depeche Mode)

11. "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy"

12. "Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

13. "I Can't Drive 55"

14. "Mas Tequila"

15. "Cabo Wabo" (Van Halen)

16. "Why Can't This Be Love" (Van Halen)