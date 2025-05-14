Sammy Hagar Supports David Lee Roth Tour: ‘The Fans Deserve It’

Sammy Hagar appears to have extended an olive branch to David Lee Roth, encouraging Van Halen fans to enjoy both singers' efforts to honor the band in their solo endeavors.

The Red Rocker commented on an Instagram video posted by Chris Celfo last week comparing footage of Hagar and Roth performing on the same night in different locations. Roth made his return to the stage on May 3 at the M3 Rock Festival with a set comprising entirely Van Halen songs, marking his first show since 2020, while Hagar is winding down his Best of All Worlds Las Vegas residency.

You can see the video, and Hagar's comment, below.

Sammy Hagar Is 'Happy That Dave Is Out There Doing It'

While Hagar has never been shy about his disdain for Roth — he recently recalled wanting to "break the guy's fuckin' neck" on their disastrous 2002 co-headlining tour — he urged fans to look beyond the comparisons and petty grievances and focus on the music they both made with Eddie Van Halen.

"If I may add my two cents here: Comparing us today or comparing us in the old days really is not what it's all about," he wrote. "It's all about Van Halen — one of the greatest bands, some of the greatest songs in rock history. We were both involved and both had pluses and minuses. I am happy that Dave is out there doing it like Mikey [Anthony] and I, supporting some of the greatest rock songs in history, like I said. The fans deserve it, good or bad."

He continued: "I believe we're both doing our best and I'm actually happy. Dave is supporting his era and I will support mine, as well as my solo career and side projects, for the rest of my life. Everyone should enjoy what we're both trying to do. Keeping the music [as] his legacy is important, and so is the music both Dave and I wrote with Eddie. Encore, thank you. Goodnight."

Sammy Hagar's New Song and David Lee Roth's Upcoming Tour Plans

The end of Hagar's comment was a reference to his new song, "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight," inspired by a guitar lick that Van Halen showed him in a dream. "This song is my final bow to that part of my life," Hagar said upon its release. "It's not meant to be anything more than a thank you — with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo."

Hagar's Vegas residency is scheduled to conclude on Saturday. Roth, meanwhile, will be touring the United States from July through September.