Sammy Hagar Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency: Video and Set List

Sammy Hagar and his Best of All Worlds band kicked off their 2025 Las Vegas residency Wednesday night with an 18-song set peppered with Van Halen songs he hadn't played in decades.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot videos from the show below.

It was the first of nine shows Hagar's performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM, using the same band he assembled last summer to celebrate his time in Van Halen: bassist and fellow Van Halen alumni Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Kenny Aronoff and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte.

Hagar made good on his promise to dig deeper into the Van Halen catalog, performing the Balance track "Amsterdam" for the first time since 2007 and the 5150 ballad "Love Walks In" for the first time since 1993. He also performed "Humans Being" from the Twister soundtrack, which the Best of All Worlds band played for the first time last weekend at the Stagecoach festival.

The night began with the debut of his new single "Encore Thank You Goodnight," a tribute to Eddie Van Halen that Hagar said features a riff his former bandmate taught him in a dream. Pop star Kesha turned up mid-set to help Anthony sing the David Lee Roth-era classic "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love."

Earlier this week the 77-year-old Hagar explained that the residency was part of a plan to extend his performing career. "I would never ever announce retirement. I would just go away," he told Rolling Stone. "But if I had 50 more shows left in me … I believe if I went to Vegas and did residences without all the travel, the packing and the unpacking, the bad food, the bad beds, the bad hotel rooms, all the crap that beats the shit out of you on tour, I might be able to do 75 shows instead of 50."

Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds Las Vegas residency will play Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until May 17. You can get complete show and ticket information at his official website.

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform in Las Vegas

Sammy Hagar April 30, 2025 Las Vegas Set List

1. "Encore Thank You Goodnight"

2. "Top of the World"

3. "Panama"

4. "Runaround"

5. "There's Only One Way to Rock"

6. "Humans Being"

7. "Right Now"

8. "5150"

9. "Summer Nights"

10. "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love"

11. "Satch Boogie"

12. "Amsterdam"

13. "Why Can't This Be Love"

14. "Good Enough"

15. "Heavy Metal"

16. "Best of Both Worlds"

17. "I Can't Drive 55"

18. "Love Walks In"

