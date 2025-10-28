Sammy Hagar Is Doing Something He Hasn’t Done for 30 Years

Sammy Hagar famously said there's only one way to rock and for the past 30 years, that's been true in at least one sense, because he hasn't played any concerts in the U.K.

Van Halen played six dates overseas in June of 1995, including three massive shows at London's Wembley Stadium. The band opened for Bon Jovi with a bill that also featured fellow openers Thunder, Ugly Kid Joe and Little Steven. The experience was commemorated recently when recordings from one of the Wembley nights were released as part of the expanded edition of the Balance album.

Now, the Red Rocker will make his triumphant return with a series of four arena shows in the summer of 2026. The short run of dates begins July 4 in Manchester and is presently set to conclude July 9 in London. You can see the complete tour information below.

“I can’t wait to cross the Atlantic with the Best of All Worlds Band," Hagar commented on his website. "Fans in the UK and Europe have waited a long time—and so have I!”

What Songs Will Sammy Hagar Be Playing at the Concerts?

The good news for Van Halen fans is that according to his website, the guitarist and vocalist will be doing "the deepest dive yet into his tenure" with the group. It also promises that his 50+ year career will be well-represented by material from Montrose, Chickenfoot, his solo work "and everything in between."

Some of the songs mentioned include "Finish What Ya Started," "5150," "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy," "I Can't Drive 55" and "Why Can't This Be Love."

Yes, Sammy Hagar Has Said He Thinks He's Done Touring

These U.K. dates are notable, because the former Van Halen frontman has mentioned in numerous interviews that his ongoing residencies in Las Vegas, which resume in March and September of 2026, are likely going to be the way he'll play concerts instead of touring, moving forward. Though he did leave the door cracked open just a bit for the possibility of doing concerts like this.

"I knew that we were weren't going to have to travel. I knew I'd feel rested, and I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be able to sing good every night. We're going to be able to change the set.' So we did all that," he told the UCR Podcast last month, while admitting that doing concerts in Las Vegas would likely be his preferred route for the future. "You know, every night we've had three or four different songs in the set, at least. And in the end, it was even better than I thought [it would be].

"It was so much better that I don't really want to go on tour. I would never announce a retirement. I would never, ever do a farewell tour -- You're never going to hear those words out of my mouth, 'This is going to be a farewell tour.' There's no such thing in my life. I don't play golf," he adds. "So to me, [if you say] 'Are you retiring?' Yeah, I'm retiring in Las Vegas for now. I'm going to do shows there, because it's so much easier on my voice and on my body."

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will support the U.K. dates, which will be their first performances in that territory in 15 years. Tickets will go on sale Friday (Oct. 31) and you can find complete details at Hagar's official website.

Sammy Hagar 2026 U.K. Summer Tour

July 4 - Manchester, England GB @ AO Arena

July 5 - Birmingham, England GB @ BP Pulse Live

July 7 - Leeds, England GB @ First Direct Bank Arena

July 9 - London, England GB @ Wembley Arena

