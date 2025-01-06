Rory Gallagher Statue Draws Mixed Responses

A statue of Irish guitar icon Rory Gallagher was unveiled in Ireland over the weekend, drawing mixed responses from fans.

While many were delighted that he’d been immortalized in bronze outside the Ulster Hall in Belfast, others hated the work itself, created by artists Anto Brennan, Jessica Checkley and David O’Brien.

The trio based the statue on a photo from 1972, in which Gallagher was seen on stage with his arms spread to acknowledge the audience in the Ulster Hall, with a Fender Telecaster strapped around him.

READ MORE: Phil Lynott Statue Creator Recalls 15-Year Fairness Fight

The Telecaster was one element that caused upset – while he did use the instrument, he was best known for playing the Fender Stratocaster.

More disappointment was generated by the figure itself, which many said didn’t look like the blues-rock guitarist who died in 1995, aged 47.

Others went further and said it looked like a woman. “Great statue of Bonnie Raitt,” one Facebook follower posted. “The face is nothing like him, and the top half of the body looks female,” said another. “Looks more like David Coverdale than Rory unfortunately,” someone else wrote.

Another observed: “I can only conclude that they commissioned artists who were not that familiar with the great man, possibly due to their age or their own musical tastes. I am not one to diss artists, and I’m sure they made a massive effort, but it seems a shame that they didn’t create a monument that fans could relate to.”

Statue Designed to Keep Rory Gallagher’s Legacy Alive

Revealed to the public on the 39th anniversary of Phil Lynott’s death, the project was overseen by the Rory Gallagher Statue Project Trust, with support from the guitarist’s brother and manager Donal.

“It has been many years in the making, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from fans, fellow musicians, and all those who continue to show their commitment to keeping Rory’s legacy alive,” said Frank Girvan of the trust.

“We hope more people will join us in these efforts, as we continue to celebrate the music and spirit of a man who changed so many lives.”