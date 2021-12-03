Listen to Ron Wood and Andrea Corr’s Cover of ‘Blue Christmas’

Long-time Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood has released a cover of Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas" alongside Corrs singer Andrea Corr.

You can hear the new song down below.

“The bluesy guitar on the Elvis original immediately brought Ronnie to mind,” the Irish singer-songwriter said in a news release. “I thought, maybe he’ll sing with me too. I gave him all the outs: I’ll understand, not to worry, we can still be friends and he just said, ‘yeah’ with so much enthusiasm. Now, it’s not just him and his guitar that I love: His singing is so good on this record.”

The Corrs toured with the Rolling Stones in the late '90s, and Andrea Corr was part of an early '00s edition of the Ronnie Wood Band, which also included Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

“As soon as Andrea asked and I listened to her voice on 'Blue Christmas,' I knew I wanted in,” Wood said. “I didn’t even have to think about it. We had great fun doing it.”

Wood's most recent solo release, September's Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, featured former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor. Over the summer, Wood also revealed that he and ex-Faces members Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones had been working on new music, though no further details have followed.

"I've had a front-row seat on some amazing rock 'n' roll projects," Wood told The Times last summer. "I’m making every day count. Not wasting a moment.”

