See Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel and More in a New Doc Film Trailer

A new film titled Ron Delsener Presents will arrive in theaters on May 30.

Directed by Jake Sumner, the documentary explores the impact and influence of Delsener, one of New York City's best-known concert promoters.

Delsener was responsible for promoting some of the most famous concerts in New York City history, including the Beatles at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, David Bowie at Carnegie Hall, Patti Smith at the Palladium and Simon & Garfunkel in Central Park.

"Ron Delsener was ubiquitous," Paul Simon says in the trailer, which you can watch below, "and New York was his town."

Other artists who appear in the film include Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi, Art Garfunkel, Lenny Kaye, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Jimmy Buffett, Cher and more.

"Every time you went to New York, you knew you were going to see Ron Delsener," Bruce Springsteen is heard saying in the trailer. "This guy is here, he treats us like a king."

Words From the Director

"As I've heard it said, to understand the present we should consult the past," Sumner said in a press release. "Ron Delsener Presents is not just a biography, nor is it purely a historical document. It's a patchwork of stories and moments, the peaks and valleys of a singular figure, backed up by some other iconic voices from the world of music, and set to some of the greatest live performances of all time."

More information about showtimes and tickets can be found on the film's website.