Watch the Rolling Stones Add Two More Tour Debuts in Atlanta

The Rolling Stones made two more tour debuts at their show in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday night, both from the 1972 album Exile on Main St.

Mick Jagger and company chose "Sweet Virginia" from the shortlist of fan-chosen options, which this time included "Rocks Off," "Wild Horses" and "Let It Bleed." Later, after Keith Richards' usual stint on lead vocals for "Tell Me Straight" and "Little T&A," the guitarist stayed at the mic for the night's second debut, "Happy."

Videos of both performances, along with the complete set list, can be seen below.

READ MORE: 32 Songs the Rolling Stones Have Rarely Played Live

The last time "Sweet Virginia" played a significant role on a Stones tour was in 2019 – they performed it 10 times that year. It's usually only made one or two performances per year since the turn of the century.

Similarly, "Happy" was once a regular feature on the road, with dozens of inclusions during the '70s, '80s and '90s, but it's been more of a rarity since then, with three plays in 2021 and seven in 2022.

The Stones' Hackney Diamonds tour continues in Philadelphia on June 11 and concludes at Ridgedale, Missouri on July 21.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Sweet Virginia'

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Sweet Virginia'

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Happy'

The Rolling Stones, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 6/7/24, Set List

1. "Start Me Up"

2. "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)"

3. "Let's Spend the Night Together"

4. "Angry"

5. "Sweet Virginia"

6. "Dead Flowers"

7. "Tumbling Dice"

8. "Mess It Up"

9. "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

10. "Tell Me Straight"

11. "Little T&A"

12. "Happy"

13. "Sympathy for the Devil"

14. "Honky Tonk Women"

15. "Midnight Rambler"

16. "Gimme Shelter"

17. "Paint It Black"

18. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

19. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"