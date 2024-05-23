Rolling Stones Announce Final Show of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced the final show of their Hackney Diamonds tour, which will take place July 21 at the Thunder Ridge Nature Reserve in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Tickets will be available May 31, with presale details coming soon.

The Stones currently have concert dates scheduled through the end of May, June and July, making stops in cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

The Stones' Set Lists

Since they launched the Hackney Diamonds tour back in April, the Stones have been including various selections from their recently released album in their set list, along with classic hits, fan-voted numbers and some songs they haven't played live in many years.

In New Orleans, they played "Time Is on My Side" since 1988, performing it with the woman who recorded it first, Irma Thomas.

"We heard this song on the radio, and we recorded it, and it became our first kind of hit in America," Mick Jagger said at that show. "And the lady that did the song first, she's the soul queen of New Orleans!"

The next show of the tour will take place May 23 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, just outside New York City. They'll play a second show at the venue on May 26, followed by a show in Foxboro, Massachusetts on May 30.