Can You Answer These 40 &#8216;Jeopardy!&#8217; Questions About the Rolling Stones?

Can You Answer These 40 ‘Jeopardy!’ Questions About the Rolling Stones?

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If you happened to watch Jeopardy! in June of 2022, you may have seen a pretty hilarious blunder by one of the contestants.

A participant named Mazin Omer, having requested the $400 slot from a category called "Knight After Knight," was shown a photo of the actor Michael Caine and given the following prompt: "To honor his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, so he's Sir Maurice Micklewhite."

But Omer did not name Caine. His answer came: "Who is Mick Jagger?" Hey, at least he tried.

Presumably, if you're reading this, you know a thing or two about the Rolling Stones. Below, you can test out that knowledge with 40 questions quoted directly from the show itself. They start out in the $100 level and go up from there...

1. POP MUSIC for $100: According to a Rolling Stones song, they "gimme gimme gimme the honky-tonk blues."

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ANSWER: Honky Tonk Women

2. ATMOSPHERIC SONGS for $100: In 1965, it was the Rolling Stones' number one admonition.

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ANSWER: "Get Off of My Cloud"

3. THE ROLLING STONES for $100: In 1971, Mick Jagger married this Nicaraguan socialite in St. Tropez; they divorced eight years later.

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ANSWER: Bianca Jagger

4. "ZZ" IN MUSIC for $100: In an early Rolling Stones song, Mick sings, "I'm a king bee, I" do this "all night long."

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ANSWER: Buzz

5. '60s BRITISH ROCK for $100: According to their 1965 complaint, it's what the Rolling Stones "can't get."

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ANSWER: Satisfaction

Listen to the Rolling Stones' '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction'

6. THE ROLLING STONES for $200: On Feb. 5, 2006, the Stones performed during the Super Bowl XL halftime show in this city.

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ANSWER: Detroit

7. ROLLING STONES SONGS for $200: "You'll come runnin' back, you'll come runnin' back, you'll come runnin' back to me."

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ANSWER: "Time Is on My Side"

8. ROLLING STONES HITS IN OTHER WORDS for $200: 1971: "Untamed Equines"

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ANSWER: "Wild Horses"

9. '70s FASHIONS for $200: The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers album featured a working one of these on the cover.

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ANSWER: Zipper

10. ORDINAL NUMBER, PLEASE for $200: "Nervous Breakdown" the Rolling Stones suffered in the '60s.

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ANSWER: 19th

READ MORE: Rolling Stones Album Opening Songs Ranked

11. FLAGS! for $400: The Rolling Stones song "She's a Rainbow" helped inspire the creation of what's called this five-letter flag.

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ANSWER: Pride flag

12. WHAT DAY IS THAT SONG? for $400: "Goodbye" this title of a No. 1 hit by the Rolling Stones.

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ANSWER: "Ruby Tuesday"

13. A HAPPY TUNE for $400: "Happy" is one of the tracks on this 1972 Rolling Stones album reissued in 2010.

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ANSWER: Exile on Main St.

14. THE ROLLING STONES for $400: The Stones played a cleaned-up version of "Let's Spend the Night Together" on this US TV variety show in 1967.

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ANSWER: The Ed Sullivan Show

15. THE DEVIL for $400: Guns N' Roses aptly covered this Rolling Stones tune for Interview With the Vampire.

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ANSWER: "Sympathy for the Devil"

Listen to Guns N' Roses' 'Sympathy for the Devil'

16. WHAT'S AT THE $2 CINEMA? for $400: It's the 1970 documentary on the Rolling Stones' notorious Altamont concert.

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ANSWER: Gimme Shelter

17. "HANG"OVERS for $400: In this 1982 Top 20 hit, the Rolling Stones sang, "Put it on the wire...do do do do do do."

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ANSWER: "Hang Fire"

18. ROLLING STONES SONGS for $400: "It's a gas, gas, gas."

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ANSWER: "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

19. TELL 'EM WHAT THEY'VE WON, JOHNNY for $400: In the category Best Rock Album, the Rolling Stones' Voodoo Lounge won this award for 1994.

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ANSWER: Grammy

20. THE ROLLING STONES for $400: "The Glimmer Twins" are these two sexagenarians. (This question was asked in a 2006 episode.)

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ANSWER: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

READ MORE: Top 100 Rolling Stones Songs

21. CEREAL for $600: "Wake up in the morning, there's a crackle in your face," said a 1964 Rolling Stones (yes, those Stones) jingle for this.

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ANSWER: Rice Krispies

22. GIVE ME A BREAK SYNONYM for $600: Broke into thousands of pieces; it's also the title of a Rolling Stones song...shadoobie.

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ANSWER: Shattered

23. FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS for $600: The Rolling Stones brought their pals to this Canadian city for a 2003 benefit to help it recover from a SARS outbreak.

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ANSWER: Toronto

24. MATERIAL GUYS for $600: In 1975 he replaced Mick Taylor in the Rolling Stones.

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ANSWER: Ronnie Wood

25. SWEETS for $600: You put this colored sweet on oatmeal, but in '71, the Rolling Stones put it on the charts.

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ANSWER: "Brown Sugar"

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Brown Sugar' Live

26. "ROCK" IT TO ME for $800: In the title of a 1989 hit, the Rolling Stones were stuck between these two unpleasant things.

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ANSWER: A rock and a hard place.

27. THE ROLLING STONES for $800: After 30 years, this bassist retired from the band in 1992.

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ANSWER: Bill Wyman

28. ROLLING STONES LYRICS for $800: "Oo, a storm is threatening,' my very life today, if I don't get some shelter, oo yeah, I'm gonna fade away"

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ANSWER: "Gimme Shelter"

29. PICTURE THE ROLLING STONES HIT for $800: It's something Mick Jagger will never be.

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ANSWER: "Beast of Burden"

30. JUST A SAMPLE for $800: The Rolling Stones sued the Verve claiming too much of their song "The Last Time" was used on this "Symphony."

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ANSWER: "Bitter Sweet"

READ MORE: The 10 Weirdest Rolling Stones Songs

31. THE ROLLING STONES for $1000: The Rolling Stones took their name from a song by this legendary blues musician.

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ANSWER: Muddy Waters

32. COLORFUL ROCK for $1000: Rolling Stones song that contains the line "I see the girls walk by dressed in their summer clothes."

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ANSWER: "Paint It, Black"

33. ROLLING STONES LYRICS for $1200: "It's down to me, the way she talks when she's spoken to, down to me, the change has come, she's" this.

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ANSWER: "Under My Thumb"

34. SONG & MOVIE TITLES for $1200: Rolling Stones tune that became the title of a 1986 Whoopi Goldberg spy comedy.

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ANSWER: "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

35. MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS for $2000: A man of many instruments, Brian Jones used this African xylophone for the hook on the Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb."

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ANSWER: Marimba

Listen to the Rolling Stones' 'Under My Thumb'

36. ROCK BANNED $2000: 1968: "There's just no place for" this Rolling Stones song in many cities in a year of political demonstrations.

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ANSWER: "Street Fighting Man"

37. ...& OTHER MUSES for $2000: Mick's muse, her 1964 debut single "As Tears Go By" preceded the Rolling Stones' version by a year.

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ANSWER: Marianne Faithfull

38. MUSIC for $2000: Stoned is a memoir of '60s London by this then-manager of the Rolling Stones.

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ANSWER: Andrew Oldham

39. WORLD UNIVERSITIES for $2000: Mick Jagger may have learned to count his money when he attended the London School of this and Political Science.

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ANSWER: Economics

40. ROLLING STONES LYRICS for $2000: "I saw her today at the reception, a glass of wine in her hand."

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ANSWER: "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

Rolling Stones Albums Ranked

Ready to journey through the past (darkly)? Check out Rolling Stones Albums Ranked Worst to Best.

Gallery Credit: Bryan Wawzenek

Filed Under: The Rolling Stones, UCR
Categories: Original Features

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