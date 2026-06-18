The Rolling Stones have revealed the next single off their forthcoming album Foreign Tongues.

The band will release "Jealous Lover" on June 26 ahead of the July 10 release of their 25th studio album. "Divine Intervention" will serve as the B-side. The band apparently vetoed the working title of "Fuck Ur Pizza," which they jokingly posted on social media earlier this week.

A press release for "Jealous Lover" teases the track's "soulful R&B groove, anchored by a captivating falsetto lead vocal from Mick Jagger." The song also features the Stones' longtime friend and collaborator Steve Winwood on Rhodes piano and organ.

"Jealous Lover" is available to preorder and presave now. You can listen to the previously released Foreign Tongues lead single "In the Stars" below."

READ MORE: Everything We Know About the New Rolling Stones Album So Far

Watch the Rolling Stones' 'In the Stars' Video

What to Expect From the Rolling Stones' 'Foreign Tongues'

Foreign Tongues marks the follow-up to the Rolling Stones' 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. Like its predecessor, the new album was produced by Andrew Watt.

The new record is loaded with guest stars, including Winwood, Paul McCartney, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Robert Smith of the Cure. Original Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021, will also be featured on one song titled "Hit Me in the Head." (Steve Jordan plays drums on the rest of the album.)

"We did that in L.A. with Charlie," Jagger said of "Hit Me in the Head" at a Foreign Tongues launch event in May 2026. "It's a real fast punk rocker. It's a super fast song."

Alluding to the album's diverse sounds, Jagger said: "The Stones are a rock band ... but the Stones also have the ability to do ballads and country music and dance music and so they run in a gamut of all these styles. ... So it's not stuck in one particular style. Just, you know, over the years, we've loved all kinds of music over our lives ... so we express that in the way we record and the songs we write."